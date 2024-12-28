A family of four passed away Wednesday during their stay at a vacation home in Wakefield, New Hampshire, amid apparent exposure to carbon monoxide.

Matthew Goldstein, 52, and wife Lyla Goldstein, 54, of Newton, Massachusetts, along with their daughters Valerie, 22, and Violet, 19, lost their lives during the Christmas tragedy, the office of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed to WCVB-TV.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement that other family members called emergency services after the victims did not appear at a Christmas gathering.

“It’s a terribly tragic event. It comes in a year we’ve had a tough year in general for carbon monoxide deaths and fire fatalities in our state,” Toomey said, per WCVB-TV.

“I really hope to make it through the holidays without another death,” he continued. “And unfortunately, I’m standing before you today with four more deaths that appear to be carbon monoxide-related.”

Matthew Goldstein was a teacher at Brookline Public Schools, while Lyla Goldstein was employed at Microsoft for the past 15 years, the family told WCVB-TV.

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Matt Goldstein, an exceptional educator and a beloved member of our PSB and Baker School Community,” Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory commented in a statement on Thursday.

“Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” he added.

Valerie Goldstein graduated from Syracuse University this year, while Violet Goldstein was a student at the Rhode Island School of Design.

The latter school made counseling available to students and staff after her death.

“This is an unimaginable loss for Violet’s loved ones, friends, faculty, peers, and all of us in the RISD community, and we are currently reaching out to Violet’s closest friends,” a statement from the school said.

“As we process and mourn this tragedy, please take comfort in your loved ones and keep Violet and her family in your thoughts.”

Three members of the family were found in their bedrooms, while a fourth was found in the bathroom, according to Toomey, per a report from WMUR-TV.

The deaths likely occurred overnight.

“What we believe is there was some sort of malfunction of the gas heating system,” Toomey said, allowing “carbon monoxide gas to not exit through the normal venting system like it should and exit to the outside.”

Americans should install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms in their homes to detect the gas, which is colorless, odorless, and yet poisonous, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

They should also “use portable generators in well-ventilated areas away from all doors, windows and vents,” as well as install alarms “in a central location outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home.”

