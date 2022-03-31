Fox News Announces Deal with Caitlyn Jenner: 'A Tremendous Asset for Our Audience'

Fox News has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, the network officially announced on March 31.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience,” CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, Fox News reported.

Jenner will be providing analysis all across Fox’s platforms and will begin with an appearance on “Hannity,” with Sean Hannity.

As a figure who has been in the public eye for many decades, Jenner is one of the most recognizable household names. First known as a male athlete in the 1970s, Bruce Jenner was an Olympian and world record holder in the men’s decathlon.

Then, in 2015, Jenner came out as transgender, saying he identified as a woman. He changed his name to Caitlyn and became a prominent voice in the transgender community.

However, Jenner has drawn severe criticism for holding conservative political views.

Initially, he supported former President Donald Trump. But he withdrew his support of him in 2018 over transgender issues, he explained in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Jenner did remain in the Republican party though, even after withdrawing support for Trump.

In 2021, Jenner ran as a Republican candidate for the California governorship, the New York Times reported.

“I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change that system for the positive,” Jenner said when running for governor, The Hill reported.

But his political party and views have come into collision with sections of the LGBTQ+ community.

“While she was hailed as ‘Woman of the Year’ by Glamour magazine in 2015, she has also drawn substantial criticism from the LGBTQ+ community for her conservative views and policy positions that many interpret as anti-trans,” Newsweek reported.

Particularly, Jenner has come out against trans boys being allowed to compete in women’s sports.

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner told a reporter. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Jenner further staked out this view in a tweet following the comment he made to TMZ.

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Jenner got a lot of backlash for his views.

“I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run” Really? REALLY? You’re running for office. As a trans woman. Was this inconvenient for you? Really? I can’t with you and your out of touch, ignorant BS. — Ida Skibenes (@ida_skibenes) May 1, 2021

Fox News, too, has faced harsh criticism for being anti-LGBTQ+, but has apparently fallen in line with some of Jenner’s views since he has previously appeared as a guest on Fox’s network, Newsweek reported.

Now that he has signed with Fox he will be appearing all over the network.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner said.

