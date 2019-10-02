Fox News Host Todd Starnes Out After Comment on Democrats and Abortion, Source Says Departure Was in Works

On-air personality Todd Starnes is no longer with Fox News, according to an exclusive report from The Wrap.

Starnes, a popular host with the network for over a decade, made comments on his radio show Monday that rubbed some people the wrong way.

It’s almost certain that most, though not all, of those people were Democrats because of the pointed nature of the comments.

While Starnes interviewed Trump advisor and prominent Southern Baptist leader Robert Jeffress, the topic turned to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent call for prayer for the nation.

Jeffress mocked the Democratic leader’s suggestion, saying “that reminds me of an arsonist … about to set a building on fire saying ‘now pray with me that the destruction I’m about to cause isn’t too severe.'”

TRENDING: Pelosi Says Constitution Justifies Impeachment Inquiry, Then Claims Trump Must 'Exonerate' Himself

After Jeffress finished, Starnes responded, “You know, we just assume they’re praying to God. I’m not quite sure. I don’t know, Dr. Jeffress. I mean, they booed God, tried to vote him out of the party platform.”

Starnes was referring to the debacle at the 2012 Democratic National Convention when a significant portion of delegates opposed and booed the addition to the party’s platform of references to God and Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Apparently the god they worship is the pagan god of the Old Testament, Moloch, who allowed for child sacrifice,” Jeffress replied.

“The God of the Bible doesn’t sanction the killing of millions and millions of children in the womb. I think the god they are worshiping is the god of their own imagination.”

Reporting on Starnes’ departure has focused on the exchange between the two, strongly implying a causal relationship.

A source with knowledge of the situation, however, confirmed to The Western Journal that Starnes’ departure had been in the works well before his Monday comments.

Whether or not the comments played a role, the fact remains that many Americans would agree with both Jeffress’ and Starnes’ assessments.

RELATED: Michael Knowles Is Right About Greta Thunberg, but Fox News Caves Anyway

Pelosi’s request for prayer for the country seems somewhat insincere given that she and her cohorts are ripping it apart with an impeachment inquiry.

Starnes’ point that the Democrats booed God and tried to vote him out of their party platform is valid. And consider this video showing what happened when a man at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke dared to say that Jesus is the answer to the country’s problems.

Finally, Jeffress is right. Democrats’ near worship of child-rending abortion uncomfortably parallels Moloch worship, which included child sacrifice.

After all, don’t Democrats contend that killing unborn babies brings prosperity by unencumbering women and promotes wellness by removing the mental illness or stress that may accompany child-rearing?

Those promises sound awfully close to the promises pagans sought by sacrificing to false gods. Maybe what’s old — or even ancient — really does become new.

Starnes’ voice will be missed. Hopefully, the departure was mutual and, as implied by The Wrap’s piece, was in the works long before the comments.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.