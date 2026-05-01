Fox VP Fired After Being Caught Making 'Wildly Bizarre Claims' in Hidden Camera Sting

If you are a man of any importance and a random woman begins flirting with you inexplicably, you may want to contact a lawyer before that first date.

Because as onlookers have seen time and time again, there’s a non-zero chance that you’re actually trying to impress an undercover reporter in the employ of investigative journalist James O’Keefe.

O’Keefe, who had made a name for himself spearheading Project Veritas before his ouster from the organization, has proven to be quite good at what he does.

And that’s bad news for random men everywhere — including the now-former Vice President of Content Sales and Partnerships at Fox Weather.

On Monday, O’Keefe posted an undercover video of Fox Media Vice President Jason Hermes, who had some “bizarre claims” to make.

You can check out the video for yourself below:

WARNING: The following video clip contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA: Fox News Media VP Jason Hermes Brags About Charging ‘$4,000 Strip Club Bills’ to Fox Corporate Cards, Admits to a Stranger, “We Would Just…Lie on the [Fox] Expense Reports—No One’s Gonna F***ing Say a Word to Me,” in Direct Violation of Fox Corporate’s… pic.twitter.com/NwKIzO6pnX — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 28, 2026

“I’m the boss of Fox Weather,” Hermes was seen saying in the video. “Like, I run that network.”

In another clip, Hermes was spotted saying, “It’s the best job, because I’m a celebrity around all of it, but no one knows me. It’s like winning the lottery.”

But Hermes’ most outlandish claims came when he brought up the peculiar way that he supposedly uses his company credit card.

“I’ll be honest, we [Fox executives] used to be able to go to strip clubs,” Hermes bragged.

“Like, on Fox News?” the female undercover reporter asked.

“On Fox, on NBC, with the corporate [card],” Hermes said. “I’ll show you.”

He continued, “With this [card], you could take this, walk into a strip club, literally, and spend $4,000.”

Hermes was not quite done boasting about his apparent dalliance with corporate fraud.

“You could put anything on [the corporate card],” Hermes noted. “You could say, ‘Well, the client wanted to go to a strip club. [The Fox accountant is] like, ‘Dude, it’s Tuesday at f***ing 3:00 in the afternoon.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, the client wanted it.’”

Hermes then said that such a line of reasoning was enough to have the Fox accountants sign off on the expenses.

When the undercover journalist asked him if “we” could hypothetically go to a strip club, Hermes nonchalantly responded, “Oh yeah, no one’s going to say a word.”

Alas, much to Hermes’ chagrin, it turns out that someone did have a word to say. And those words were not particularly flattering.

Here is the email we just received from Irena Briganti, Senior Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications at Fox News Media. FOX STATEMENT: “Jason Hermes has been terminated. The comments he made during a personal outing grossly misrepresented his position at FOX… pic.twitter.com/bcZp273rGi — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 29, 2026

“Jason Hermes has been terminated,” Fox News Media Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications Irena Briganti wrote in an email sent to O’Keefe.

“The comments he made during a personal outing grossly misrepresented his position at FOX Weather and within the larger company,” Briganti continued. “Expense reports are subject to a sophisticated review and auditing process, and his wildly bizarre claims were immediately investigated, which we are in the process of finishing.”

“We have found no evidence whatsoever that they are true.”

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