News
Fox News host Harris Faulkner, right, addressed comments by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, regarding aid to those affected by Hurricane Ian.
Fox News host Harris Faulkner, right, addressed comments by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, regarding aid to those affected by Hurricane Ian. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images; Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Fox's Faulkner Absolutely Blasts VP Harris Over 'Equity'-Based Hurricane Relief Comments

 By Harold Hutchison and    October 3, 2022 at 11:35am
Fox News host Harris Faulkner lit into Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday for her remarks about disaster relief being “based on equity.”

“[W]e have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out in the same place and if we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we have to take into account disparities and do that work,” Harris said Friday during a Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum.

“I will be really transparent here. Her husband is white and so is mine. She is biracial. I’m black. If our white husbands lost us, they would cry as hard as if a black husband lost his black wife,” Faulkner said on her show, “The Faulkner Focus.”

“It’s just that basic, so divide and conquer along the lines of politics is what this feels like, because as human beings, it is very hurtful,” she said.

“We all have our own path, and by the way so did Hurricane Ian,” Faulkner said. “So if he takes one of us away from someone who loves us, the hurricane didn’t pick me because I was black or pick her potentially because she was biracial, and the hurricane didn’t know that someone white might mourn us or someone black might mourn us.

“It doesn’t work that way, and those victims left behind don’t deserve something based on the color of their skin or the lack thereof.”



The Biden administration sought to downplay Harris’ comments.

Do you agree with Harris Faulkner?

“The Vice President was addressing a different subject: long term climate resilience investments passed with strong bipartisan support,” a White House representative told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Vice President Harris had already answered the interviewer’s first question, about the FEMA response to Hurricane Ian specifically, by emphasizing that we are urgently responding to all Americans hurt by the storm,” the representative said.

“She had explicitly moved on to answering … ‘long term goals’ for how to ‘address the climate crisis in the states’ – by mentioning the long term investments that Congress, with Republican support, specifically set aside for communities that are vulnerable because of a lack of infrastructure resources.”

“We’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs,” FEMA chairwoman Deanne Criswell said Sunday during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, Florida, causing extensive damage and flooding and killing dozens of people.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

