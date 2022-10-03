Fox's Faulkner Absolutely Blasts VP Harris Over 'Equity'-Based Hurricane Relief Comments

Fox News host Harris Faulkner lit into Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday for her remarks about disaster relief being “based on equity.”

“[W]e have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality but we also need to fight for equity, understanding not everyone starts out in the same place and if we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we have to take into account disparities and do that work,” Harris said Friday during a Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum.

You can’t make this up. Kamala Harris said the administration will be giving hurricane resources “based on equity” by directing funds to “communities of color.” I guess everyone else is just screwed. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/75y4JfoYD7 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 30, 2022

“I will be really transparent here. Her husband is white and so is mine. She is biracial. I’m black. If our white husbands lost us, they would cry as hard as if a black husband lost his black wife,” Faulkner said on her show, “The Faulkner Focus.”

“It’s just that basic, so divide and conquer along the lines of politics is what this feels like, because as human beings, it is very hurtful,” she said.

“We all have our own path, and by the way so did Hurricane Ian,” Faulkner said. “So if he takes one of us away from someone who loves us, the hurricane didn’t pick me because I was black or pick her potentially because she was biracial, and the hurricane didn’t know that someone white might mourn us or someone black might mourn us.

“It doesn’t work that way, and those victims left behind don’t deserve something based on the color of their skin or the lack thereof.”







The Biden administration sought to downplay Harris’ comments.

“The Vice President was addressing a different subject: long term climate resilience investments passed with strong bipartisan support,” a White House representative told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Vice President Harris had already answered the interviewer’s first question, about the FEMA response to Hurricane Ian specifically, by emphasizing that we are urgently responding to all Americans hurt by the storm,” the representative said.

“She had explicitly moved on to answering … ‘long term goals’ for how to ‘address the climate crisis in the states’ – by mentioning the long term investments that Congress, with Republican support, specifically set aside for communities that are vulnerable because of a lack of infrastructure resources.”

“We’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs,” FEMA chairwoman Deanne Criswell said Sunday during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, Florida, causing extensive damage and flooding and killing dozens of people.

