Frontier Airlines Breaks out the Duct Tape to Secure an Unruly Passenger

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was duct-taped to his seat after reportedly inappropriately touching and punching flight attendants on Saturday, as a released video shows.

The video depicts Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio, being duct-taped to his seat after allegedly groping two female flight attendants.

The man then punched the male attendant who responded to the situation on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami, WPLG-TV reported.

WPLG reporter Madeleine Wright summarized the situation in a Tuesday tweet that also featured a video of the incident.

“Cell phone video you’ll only see on @WPLGLocal10 shows a @FlyFrontier flight attendant duct taping an unruly passenger to his seat on Flight 2289 from Philadelphia to @iflymia,” Wright tweeted.

“@MiamiDadePD says Maxwell Berry groped two flight attendants and punched a third.”

Cell phone video you’ll only see on @WPLGLocal10 shows a @FlyFrontier flight attendant duct taping an unruly passenger to his seat on Flight 2289 from Philadelphia to @iflymia. @MiamiDadePD says Maxwell Berry groped two flight attendants and punched a third. pic.twitter.com/SSLpCer8wh — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) August 3, 2021

Berry had two drinks on the flight and ordered a third before he brushed his empty cup against the backside of one of the female flight attendants, according to WPVI-TV.

Berry proceeded to spill his new drink on his shirt, walked to the bathroom and returned shirtless where a flight attendant helped him retrieve a new shirt out of his carry-on, WPVI reported.

He then allegedly grabbed the breasts of both female flight attendants after walking around the plane for 15 minutes.

Berry came up behind the two attendants “and put his arms around both of them and groped their breasts again,” the official police report said.

Berry allegedly punched a male flight attendant in the face after he was called over to monitor the situation.

As the fight broke out the passengers were able to restrain Berry who was eventually duct-taped to his seat, WPVI reported.

Berry was charged with three counts of battery and brought to Miami-Dade County Jail-TGK Correctional Center, according to the outlet.

Passenger Alfredo Rivera documented the physical altercation on his phone, WPLG reported.

“He started to get aggressive and basically attack the male flight attendant,” he said.

Frontier Airlines described Berry’s actions as “inappropriate physical contact” with the female flight attendants and said that he “physically assaulted another flight attendant” in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

