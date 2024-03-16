Share
Gaming Company's Plan to Replace All Employees with AI Ends in Disaster

 By Michael Austin  March 16, 2024 at 4:58am
Perhaps one of this generation’s greatest fears is the looming onset of artificial intelligence.

Much like the “computerphobia” of the ’80s, many now fear the fast-improving technology will displace a countless number of jobs.

Well, if a recent report is of any indication, there’s nothing to be afraid of from AI … at least not yet.

According to a Wednesday fiscal report, the Ireland-based video game service provider Keywords Studios just attempted to create a video game using only artificial intelligence.

The company previously worked on a series of highly successful games.

Those games include “Alan Wake 2,” “Baldur’s Gate 3” and “The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” per Game Developer.

According to the report, the company’s new enterprise — “Project Ava” — was a research and development initiative that sought to create a 2-dimensional video game using only AI technology.

The project ended in total failure.

Apparently, AI was “unable to replace talent.”

“An example R&D initiative, sponsored by the Innovation team was Project Ava, where a team, initially from Electric Square Malta, attempted to create a 2D game solely using Gen AI,” the fiscal report noted.

“Over the six-month process, the team shared their findings across the Group, highlighting where Gen AI has the potential to augment the game development process, and where it lags behind.

“Whilst the project team started small, it identified over 400 tools, evaluating and utilising those with the best potential. Despite this, we ultimately utilised bench resource from seven different game development studios as part of the project, as the tooling was unable to replace talent.”

The report went on to note that the AI was able to “accelerate certain processes,” indicating it will be a tool used to improve the efficiency of Keywords Studios workers.

It is not, however, able to yet replace those employees’ productivity.

“One of the key learnings was that whilst Gen AI may simplify or accelerate certain processes, the best results and quality needed can only be achieved by experts in their field utilising Gen AI as a new, powerful tool in their creative process,” the report noted.

“Alongside Project Ava, the team is undertaking a range of Gen AI R&D projects, including around 3D assets, to ensure that we are able to provide current insights in an ever-evolving part of the market.”

The game created during the experiment will not be released to the public.

