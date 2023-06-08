Garth Brooks Is Supporting Bud Light, Has Disgusting Message for Fans Who Disagree with Him

As multiple country music artists spurn Bud Light over its embrace of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, music legend Garth Brooks will go his own way.

Brooks is in the midst of building a bar called Friends in Low Places, which is located along Broadway in Nashville, according to WhiskeyRiff.

With artists boycotting the beverage — such John Rich banning the beer from his bar and Kid Rock taking a rifle to a pile of Bud Light cans — there was precedent for Brooks to join the pack.

Nope.

Brooks touched on the subject while sharing his vision for the bar in an interview with Billboard.

“I know this sounds corny. I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks … I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners, and people like one another,” he said, according to Billboard

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway,” he said.

Brooks said his reason went beyond the current boycott of Bud Light.

“In my existence, one a**hole can turn the whole tide down there. My thing is, let’s create a place that you feel safe in,” he said, according to Whiskey Riff.

Although the bar is not yet open, Brooks had a joke about its popularity.

“I’m proud of the bills — the bills are showing up in force,” he said, Billboard reported.

Offering the beer is one thing. Finding anyone to drink it might be another.

According to Fox Business, in the week ending May 27, Bud Light sales were down 23.9 percent from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ data that Bump Williams Consulting provided. In the four weeks ending with May 27, Bud Light’s sales are down 24.5 percent, the data showed.

Actor Kirk Cameron, who starred on the TV sitcom “Growing Pains,” had a word of wisdom for Bud Light, according to Fox Business.

“‘Growing Pains’ and the gospel taught me to never betray your audience. Mine are my family, my country and God.”

“Trust breakers loose. Trust keepers win. Every time. You just have to stay around long enough to see the end of the story,” he said.

