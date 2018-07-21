SECTIONS
Politics
Print

George H.W. Bush’s Former Doctor Gunned Down While Riding Bicycle

By Erin Shortall
July 21, 2018 at 2:13pm
Print

While riding his bicycle Friday morning, former President George H. W. Bush’s former cardiologist was shot by another cyclist near Texas Medical Center in Houston.

According to CNN, 65-year-old Dr. Mark Hausknecht was riding his bicycle on South Main Street — near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women — when a suspect on a bicycle was coming the opposite way.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference that Hausknecht was riding his bike north around 9 a.m. when he passed the shooter on a bike going the opposite direction. The shooter turned around and shot two times in Hauknecht’s direction.

Breitbart reports that Hausknecht flagged down an ambulance after the shooter fled the crime. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics, according to Finner’s statements.

TRENDING: After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Finner said the cardiologist was riding his bike through a 1,345-acre medical complex in Houston’s Texas Medical Center when he was shot.

Authorities urged civilians inside the Bioscience Research Collaborative Center to take shelter, according to Houston’s KTRK.

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, released a statement on behalf of the 94-year-old former president.

Bush had been a patient of Hausknecht’s in 2000 when he was consulted for an irregular heartbeat. The former president offered his condolences in the same statement, which was posted on Twitter:

“Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man. I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers,” Bush wrote.

For now, according to CNN, Finner reported that police are unaware if the shooting was targeted or just a result of road rage or random crime.

Police have provided a description of the suspect after speaking to witnesses at the scene. The suspect is believed to be “a white or Hispanic male, about 30 years old, wearing a tan baseball cap, gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and riding a light-colored mountain bike bicycle.”

RELATED: George H.W. Bush Released from the Hospital, Preparing for His Next Move

Hausknecht served for many years as a physician at Houston Methodist Hospital.

“I’m very sorry to inform you that Dr. Mark Hausknecht, a cardiologist who was an important member of the Houston Methodist staff and the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, was tragically shot and killed this morning while riding his bicycle to work,” the hospital said in a statement. “Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease. He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship at The John Hopkins Hospital. He is a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician and has been in practice for almost four decades.”

Hausknecht practiced medicine for 40 years.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: George H.W. Bush, gun crime, Murder, Republicans, Texas

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul speaks on Senate floor

Rand Paul Blocks Senate Bill, Calls It ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Randy DeSoto

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. pose for a selfie in front of the Lourve in Paris, FranceKimberly Guilfoyle/Twitter

Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

Jack Davis

Co-host Gary Sinise speaks during the 2018 National Memorial Day Concert at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on May 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Gary Sinise Received Highest Civilian Honor After Dedicating His Life To Giving Back to Vets

Jack Davis

The White HouseVacclav/Shutterstock

Report: WH Communications Official, Ex-Fox News Exec Questioned in Sexual Harassment Probe

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Allison Kofol

Retired Stg. Maj. John Canley will be receiving the Medal of Honor for his work during Vietnam War.Stars and Stripes/ Twitter

Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

Randy DeSoto

People reading and discussing the Bible

PA Family Sues Govt. After Being Ordered to Stop Holding Bible Studies

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.