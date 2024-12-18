Geraldo Rivera Mocked for His Ludicrous 'Trump 2028' Conspiracy Theory

Geraldo Rivera has quite the theory about the political future of President-elect Donald Trump.

And that theory extends far beyond the end of his second term.

The longtime Fox News commentator and current correspondent-at-large with NewsNation claimed on social media that Trump and his allies may amend the Constitution to open the possibility of a third term.

“President Trump & Co. will soon start chattering about revoking/amending the 22d Amendment, which limits presidents to two four year terms,” Rivera wrote Tuesday on X.

“He just needs 38 of 50 state governments to agree to convene,” he predicted. “Trump won 30 in 2024. Trump in 2028?”

The amendment to which Rivera referred says that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

The states ratified that amendment in 1951, six years after the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was the only commander-in-chief to be elected to a third and fourth term.

To be clear, if Trump wants to successfully change the Constitution to win a third term, he would need eight more states than he won this year to join the effort before he runs for a third term at 82 years old.

That’s assuming the states which voted for him in 2024 would take a step as drastic and unusual as amending the Constitution.

Rivera also overlooked the fact that the past four years were marked by actual drastic and unusual actions from the Democrats, such as attempting to pack the Supreme Court, discussing the abolishmen of the Electoral College, and expressing the desire to add Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., as new states.

Many therefore reacted to Rivera’s theory with a healthy dose of skepticism, and even a not-so-subtle hint of mockery.

“Its on Page 782 of Project 2025,” Jason Robertson, co-founder of commentary outlet The American Tribune, replied on social media. “He changes the United States to a Galactic Empire and names himself Emperor.”

“And what is your reliable and factual source for this rant, Geraldo?” another commenter asked.

“Geraldo is as relevant as Al Capone’s vault,” a third said.

That last comment was a reference to the famous live television special during which Rivera opened a walled-off room in a Chicago hotel once owned by gangster Al Capone.

Rather than witnessing some mysterious artifacts or spectacular treasures from the infamous crime lord, 30 million viewers tuned in to see nothing but an empty room, with the exception of some debris.

It’s not like the guy who is best known for the Al Capone vault stunt had much credibility remaining, but this latest claim should drain the last of it.

