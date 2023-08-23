Share
News

'Get Out of My House': Video Shows 98-Year-Old Newspaper Owner Swearing at Cops During Raid

 By Randy DeSoto  August 23, 2023 at 3:45pm
Share

A 98-year-old co-owner of a Kansas newspaper demanded that police conducting a raid of her home leave and swore at them multiple times while they disregarded her.

Joan Meyer — who owned the Marion County Record, a weekly newspaper — died a day after the raid.

Eric, publisher and co-owner of the paper, blamed the stress of the Aug. 11 raid of their home for his mother’s death, according to NBC News.

Police also searched the newsroom of the paper.

Authorities were seeking evidence that a reporter with the paper had engaged in identity theft and unlawfully accessed the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System in working on a story about a restaurant owner in Marion, who had previously been arrested for driving under the influence.

Trending:
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

“Don’t you touch any of that stuff. This is my house. You a**hole,” Joan Meyer can be heard telling officers in surveillance footage Eric made public from the raid.

“Did your mother love you? Do you love on your mother? You’re an a**hole,” the late newspaper co-owner said. “Police chief? You’re the chief? Oh, god. Get out of my house.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Joan Meyer continued to confront police officers as they searched her home.

“Get out and stand outside,” she said. “You stand outside that door. I don’t want you in my house.”

Police asked at one point how many computers were in the residence.

“I’m not going to tell you,” Meyer responded.

Related:
Jim Jordan Subpoenas Citibank for Alleged 'Back Channel' Sharing of Customer Data with FBI in Jan. 6 Probe

She can also be seen trying to push her way through an officer with her walker.

“Get out of my way, I want to see what they’re doing,” she said.

The incident made national headlines with concerns that the Meyers’ constitutional rights to freedom of the press and freedom from unlawful searches and seizures had been violated.

Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey reviewed the matter and determined local authorities lacked the proper probable cause to issue search warrants.

Ensey ordered the Marion Police return all seized items.

“It is not a crime in America to be a reporter,” Bernie Rhodes, an attorney for the Meyers and their newspaper, told Fox News.

Eric Meyer conveyed to KSHB-TV reporter Jessica McMaster that he feels vindicated. He offered that the lesson that Americans should take from the incident is, “It can happen to anybody.”

“They need to do what we did: Fight back as much as you can, because there are good people out there who will help you,” Meyer said. “If it weren’t for the outpouring of support that we got on this, we’re probably be out of business right now.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Get Out of My House': Video Shows 98-Year-Old Newspaper Owner Swearing at Cops During Raid
Top Hit 'Rich Men North of Richmond' Raking in Estimated $40,000 a Day
Kari Lake Files Motion to Dismiss Maricopa County Official's Suit Against Her
Former Federal Prosecutor 'Disgusted' by Hunter Biden Lawyer: 'That's Obstruction of Justice, That's a Federal Offense!'
Hunter Biden's Attorneys Press DOJ to Prosecute IRS Whistleblowers - Report
See more...

Conversation