Ghislaine Maxwell Gets Nickname from Inmates in Prison After She Finds New Obsession

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving out a 20-year sentence for acting as a procurer for the most notorious sex trafficker in recent American history — but that doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy a good game of rounders as much as the next gal in a low-security lockup.

According to a report from the U.K. Daily Mirror published on Friday, Maxwell has become so obsessed with playing softball that her fellow inmates are calling her “Dottie” after Geena Davis’ character in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” a highly fictionalized version of women’s professional baseball during World War II.

“Ghislaine is very popular among the girls. She is very sociable,” a source inside Florida’s Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee jail told the Mirror.

“Straight away, she began mixing with others taking part in all manner of activities. She almost won musical chairs one day, getting down to the last two.

“But it’s her love of softball she seems to most enjoy. Whenever there is a game, Ghislaine want to play,” the source added. “When she took to the field, they called her ‘Dottie.’ It stuck.”

In the 1992 movie, Davis’ character — Dorothy “Dottie” Hinson — was an all-American girl waiting for her husband to return from the war when she was noticed by a scout while playing for her local dairy. She’s considered one of the league’s stars, but quits the team when her husband returns from action.

However, she returns for the last game of the women’s World Series, and wouldn’t you know it, her team … well, actually, her team loses, but it’s mostly a plot device so that her kid sister, who was playing for the rival team, can have her moment in the sun. You’ve seen this wholesome family entertainment a million times before, and it’s only slightly elevated above the level of “The Mighty Ducks” franchise by a surprisingly decent performance by Tom Hanks as a bitter, bottle-drenched, washed-up former major leaguer.

The film, you will not be surprised to learn, doesn’t include any socialite-turned-convicted sex offenders, nor is sex trafficking and the abuse of young girls a thing.

However, Maxwell “is now a key player in her B South unit’s softball team, beating bitter rivals A South unit and another wing,” according to the Mirror. My assumption is that this story isn’t optioned by anyone in Hollywood.

Then again, playing softball and musical chairs isn’t the only exercise the 60-year-old Maxwell has been getting on the prison grounds: She’s also taken up jogging.

“Dressed in a standard-issue grey T-shirt, matching sweat shorts and trainers, the convicted teen sex trafficker pounds out the miles, locked up and locked alone in her thoughts,” the Mirror reported Thursday.

“Only the presence of uniformed warders and roll upon roll of razor-sharp barbered wire provides a reminder that the women dressed in similar attire are actual prisoners.”

Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell spotted jogging behind prison gates https://t.co/39tIjPDadd — Ellis Dean Hovey (@EllisDeanHovey) October 31, 2022

“Ghislaine is incredibly fit,” a source told the Mirror.

“She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.

“For her age, she is incredibly active and does a 40-minute session, completing lap after lap without stopping before she needs to be back inside,” the source added. “She is happy to be allowed out in the open once again, where she has at least some semblance of freedom.”

She also works in the law library at the prison, according to the article.

In July, the New York Post reported that she’d been moved to the cushy prison in Florida, where “inmates enjoy movies, a running track and even yoga in the yard.”

“The disgraced socialite, who complained to the UN about human rights abuses during her two years in custody in Brooklyn, was expected to serve her time in the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Danbury, Connecticut — the prison that inspired ‘Orange Is the New Black,'” the Post noted.

“However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to The Post that the 60-year-old madam was instead moved Friday to FCI Tallahassee, a ‘low-security federal correctional institution’ in Florida.

Again, let me emphasize that this is someone who was convicted of grooming and procuring teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. Those crimes are so serious that her release date isn’t until 2037. I’m not saying that she has to serve out her sentence in Solzhenitsyn-esque conditions, but one wouldn’t necessarily mind her being in one of those hour-in-the-yard-a-day-style supermaxes.

There has to be some happy medium between “The Gulag Archipelago” and “A League of Their Own,” after all. It’s clear, if reports are true, that authorities very much haven’t found it.

