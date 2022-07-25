Ghislaine Maxwell Will Enjoy Yoga, More Luxury Amenities After Transfer to Low-Security Prison in Florida

Ghislaine Maxwell’s living conditions may be a bit more comfortable than most initially believed. In fact, Maxwell may get to live a life of relative luxury behind bars where she will have access to yoga and other lavish amenities.

Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her complicity in the sex trafficking crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, was originally set to serve out her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

The facility is reportedly known for its poor living conditions, which include maggot-infested food and shared 8-by-8 foot cells.

According to the New York Post, Maxwell will instead be moved to a “low-security federal correctional institution” in Florida.

Maxwell will have access to various “recreation, leisure and social programs” designed to “help develop an individual wellness concept.”

Also included are various “programs of occupational training, with apprenticeships and courses in horticulture and even cosmetology.”

“Programs include indoor and outdoor activities, and range from individualized arts and crafts programs to intramural team sports such as softball, basketball and volleyball,” the prison’s handbook notes, according to the Post.

Maxwell will be free to engage in talent shows, art classes, frisbee, flag football, pilates and yoga, a favorite activity of hers.

Various personal items are also available to inmates, including books, magazines, newspapers, MP3 music players, radios, watches and alarm clocks.

Do you approve of Maxwell's change of prisons? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Post noted that the transfer is “surprising” due to the fact that Maxwell’s sentencing judge, Alison Nathan, advised she be sent to FCI Danbury.

Nevertheless, on Friday, the Bureau of Prisons noted that Maxwell had been transferred.

One representative told the Post that the reason for Maxwell’s change in facilities would not be disclosed.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss any individual inmate’s condition of confinement to include designation decisions or reasons for transfer,” the representative said.

The public is none too pleased with the news, with many on Twitter voicing their disapproval of Maxwell’s upgrade in living conditions.

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to cushy Florida prison that offers yoga, Pilates and flag football. Her reward for not divulging “the visitors guest list” on her and Jeffery’s island. — Paul H. (@USPatriot1964) July 25, 2022

“Ghislaine Maxwell moved to cushy Florida prison that offers yoga, Pilates and flag football. Her reward for not divulging ‘the visitors guest list’ on her and Jeffery’s island,” one user tweeted.

Does it seem like two systems of ‘justice’? Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to serve remainder of 20-year sentence. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 25, 2022

“Does it seem like two systems of ‘justice’? Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to serve remainder of 20-year sentence,” Don Lewis wrote.

While 100+ girls will spend a lifetime w/nightmares of sexual abuse, Ghislaine Maxwell is teaching yoga in Florida. — Jason “Storm” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) July 25, 2022

“While 100+ girls will spend a lifetime w/nightmares of sexual abuse, Ghislaine Maxwell is teaching yoga in Florida,” Jason Nelson tweeted.

Ghislaine Maxwell got transferred to a low security prison in Florida where she would serve her 20-year sentence. She definitely made a deal with the powers that be. — Axidava (@axidava) July 25, 2022

“Ghislaine Maxwell got transferred to a low security prison in Florida where she would serve her 20-year sentence. She definitely made a deal with the powers that be,” another user wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.