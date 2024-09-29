There wasn’t much to write home about when it came to NFL legend Brett Favre’s lone season as a New York Jet in 2008.

Yes, Favre had a Pro Bowl season, but he threw an eye-watering 22 interceptions and the Jets didn’t make the playoffs that year.

More so, that lone season in New Jersey (where the Jets actually play) was almost immediately overshadowed by an absolutely stellar year Favre had the following season for the Minnesota Vikings.

(The Vikings stint was particularly notable because Favre was the victim of the ballyhooed BountyGate scandal that rocked the league in the late aughts. That scandal, for the unfamiliar, saw the New Orleans Saints accused of running a “bounty” program to reward their players for intentionally injuring opposing players. Favre allegedly had one such bounty on him.)

But if there was one sordid blip that people remember from Favre the New York Jet, it involved former Jets host Jennifer Sterger.

As chronicled by the New York Post, Favre’s stint as a Jet also included an escapade where he allegedly sent inappropriate and explicit texts to Sterger.

Fast forward all these years later and Sterger had made clear that time has not healed this particular wound.

To wit, Favre has actually found himself in the headlines again recently due to a congressional hearing about welfare misspending.

Do you think Sterger’s remarks crossed a line? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While Favre was originally accused of inappropriately using welfare funds, his Tuesday testimonial covered far more than just that.

Here’s a rather monumental health update Favre gave himself at the hearing:

Former NFL MVP Brett Favre reveals he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease while testifying at a House hearing examining welfare reform. More: https://t.co/Tpbe5zu3E1 pic.twitter.com/HZ0PsdMvPj — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 24, 2024

The 54-year-old Favre (he’ll be 55 come Oct. 10), revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The debilitating, degenerative brain issue has no known cure, and manifests in a number of ways, including involuntary movements and other mobility issues.

Most people — many of whom remembered Favre fondly from his days as a Green Bay Packers gunslinger — obviously gave Favre the respect and deference that such a health update typically deserves.

But not Sterger.

“PSA: Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read,” Sterger wrote in a self-deleting Instagram story, according to the Post. “I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address.

Jenn Sterger has no sympathy for Brett Favre after he says he has Parkinson’s disease https://t.co/vWlsSdAF4f pic.twitter.com/bMPtpUcLKd — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 25, 2024

“Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease and not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?

“Those are the people that need your attention, support, and sympathy. And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus. Mississippi you deserve better.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.