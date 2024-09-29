Share

Former NFL player Brett Favre is seen at an event connected with Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Cindy Ord / Getty Images )

Ghost from Brett Favre's Past Offers Cold-Hearted Response to His Parkinson's Diagnosis

 By Bryan Chai  September 29, 2024 at 12:00pm
There wasn’t much to write home about when it came to NFL legend Brett Favre’s lone season as a New York Jet in 2008.

Yes, Favre had a Pro Bowl season, but he threw an eye-watering 22 interceptions and the Jets didn’t make the playoffs that year.

More so, that lone season in New Jersey (where the Jets actually play) was almost immediately overshadowed by an absolutely stellar year Favre had the following season for the Minnesota Vikings.

(The Vikings stint was particularly notable because Favre was the victim of the ballyhooed BountyGate scandal that rocked the league in the late aughts. That scandal, for the unfamiliar, saw the New Orleans Saints accused of running a “bounty” program to reward their players for intentionally injuring opposing players. Favre allegedly had one such bounty on him.)

But if there was one sordid blip that people remember from Favre the New York Jet, it involved former Jets host Jennifer Sterger.

As chronicled by the New York Post, Favre’s stint as a Jet also included an escapade where he allegedly sent inappropriate and explicit texts to Sterger.

Fast forward all these years later and Sterger had made clear that time has not healed this particular wound.

To wit, Favre has actually found himself in the headlines again recently due to a congressional hearing about welfare misspending.

While Favre was originally accused of inappropriately using welfare funds, his Tuesday testimonial covered far more than just that.

Here’s a rather monumental health update Favre gave himself at the hearing:

The 54-year-old Favre (he’ll be 55 come Oct. 10), revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The debilitating, degenerative brain issue has no known cure, and manifests in a number of ways, including involuntary movements and other mobility issues.

Most people — many of whom remembered Favre fondly from his days as a Green Bay Packers gunslinger — obviously gave Favre the respect and deference that such a health update typically deserves.

But not Sterger.

“PSA: Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read,” Sterger wrote in a self-deleting Instagram story, according to the Post. “I don’t wish bad things on anyone, but I know Karma never forgets an address.

“Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease and not having the resources to fight it bc some Hall-of-Fame quarterback stole it?

“Those are the people that need your attention, support, and sympathy. And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus. Mississippi you deserve better.”

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
