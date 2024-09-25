Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was in Washington on Tuesday to talk about welfare fraud, but he dropped a bombshell about himself.

Favre testified before the House Ways and Means Committee and cited Prevacus, a company he invested in that said it could make a drug to address concussions. The company was given $2 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds. Its founder, Jacob VanLandingham, pleaded guilty in July to fraud charges, saying the TANF cash was used to pay gambling debts.

Favre said the company’s effort, and its demise, were personal to him,

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said, according to ESPN.

“And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart,” he said.

Former NFL MVP Brett Favre reveals he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease while testifying at a House hearing examining welfare reform. More: https://t.co/Tpbe5zu3E1 pic.twitter.com/HZ0PsdMvPj — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 24, 2024

In 2018, Favre said he was certain of three or four concussions he had, but estimated he could have had up to 1,000 during his 20 years in the NFL.

The issue of concussions and brain damage has emerged as a major concern in recent years. Currently, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who recently suffered his third concussion in two seasons, is being urged to retire rather than face more damage, according to Sports Illustrated.

Did you watch Brett Favre play? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that’s a concussion,” Favre has told the “Today” show, according to ESPN. “And if that is a concussion, I’ve had hundreds, maybe thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening.”

The drug company deal was not the only time TANF funds and Favre crossed paths, according to The New York Times.

Favre received $1.1 million in speaking fees for speeches that were never given. He has been accused of engineering $5 million for volleyball facilities at the University of Southern Mississippi.

(Controversially, Favre’s daughter is on said volleyball team.)

Favre repaid the money for speeches, although the state is suing him for interest on the funds.

He said he did not know the source of the money used for the volleyball facility.

“I had no way of knowing that there was anything wrong with how the state funded the project,” he told the panel Wednesday, according to ESPN.

However, 2017 texts reveal Favre asked if there was “any way the media can find out” the source and amount of the money. Another text asked, Will the public perception be that I became a spokesperson for various state funded shelters, schools, homes etc….. and was compensated with state money? Or can we keep this confidential.”

Favre said Tuesday he has been unfairly smeared.

“The challenges my family and I faced over the last three years because certain government officials in Mississippi failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse and are unjustifiably trying to blame me, those challenges have hurt my good name and are worse than anything I faced in football,” he said.

On Tuesday, Favre said tighter rules need to be established for funding that does not go directly to TANF clients, according to the Magnolia Tribune.

“Importantly, I have learned that nobody was or is watching how TANF funds are spent. Our laws don’t sufficiently protect against TANF spending unrelated to helping people out of poverty. States have too much flexibility in how they spend this money which leads to waste and abuse,” Favre said. “

We need mechanisms for oversight in TANF spending and greater clarity as to permissible uses of TANF funds. Democrats and Republican should agree, rampant state misuse of TANF funds is hurting efforts to help vulnerable families and children,” he said.

Jarvis Dortch, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, said Favre is being handled with kid gloves, according to WAPT-TV.

“If someone in Mississippi is accused of misspending $50 in SNAP benefits, that person’s life will be turned upside down. Mr. Favre is right here, he’s accused of spending $1 million and he is speaking before Congress,” Dortch said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.