Girls Made to Feel Uncomfortable By Boys in the Bathroom Told to 'Go Somewhere Else' By School Principal

Female students at a North Carolina high school are being ignored in their efforts to keep boys out of female bathrooms, according to a new report.

The report in the Daily Wire noted that Trista Ruck, a junior at Cox Mill High School in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, began making public complaints to the school board in December.

In a video posted to X, Ruck said the response of the school principal was that “the court has decided there isn’t anything we can do, and if he wants to be there, he can, and if it was her who was uncomfortable, then she can go somewhere else.”

MASSIVE SCANDAL UNFOLDING IN @CabCoSchools The school is allowing MALES to invade the girls’ restrooms. Girls are reportedly terrified to go to the bathroom and are holding themselves in to avoid males in their private space. Students are begging the administration for help,… pic.twitter.com/BAwkHNFvCv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 24, 2026

The school’s stonewalling drew a strong condemnation from Alexis Hughes, founder of You Heard Her, an advocacy for female students.

“This is not about hate or judging any child, and this is not about asking the board to take a position on personal beliefs or ideology,” Hughes said at the board’s April 13 meeting.

“What you are responsible for is ensuring students are safe, that their privacy is protected, and that policies are clear and consistently applied,” she said.

Hughes lashed out at the board, saying Ruck “came to you all for help. You heard her. You did nothing. Shame.”

“There is nothing political about a child that feels unsafe when they are changing clothes. That is a basic expectation of privacy, and it is all of your responsibility,” she said, adding that “policy has to protect all students. And right now, the absence of policy is failing every single student in our district.”

Hughes was among several speakers to castigate the board for its lack of action.

Several speakers condemned the board for failing to act. Once public comment ended, the board continued with its typical agenda without discussing the concerns.

In December, Ruck said a male who identifies as a female is allowed free access to women’s locker rooms and restrooms.

“Many of my peers and I feel uncomfortable using facilities designed for women and women alone, as he has different reproductive parts than we do,” Ruck said.

She said student complaints were “blatantly ignored.” The school’s only response was to make special accommodations for the female students instead of the self-proclaimed transgender student, Ruck said.

Ruck added that a friend noticed the young man gawking at the girls as they changed clothes in a locker room.

“She stated that this made her feel extremely uncomfortable and that she did not feel safe or respected in that environment,” Ruck said.

The school principal said the issue was “too political to address, and that any action might be interpreted the wrong way,” Ruck said.

“Our school is supposed to make every student safe, but we get ostracized when we discuss this with adults who are supposed to ensure the safety and comfortability at school,” Ruck said.

“Personally, I try to avoid the restrooms at all costs, but I do use these facilities at times when I really have to. I, as well as others, do not feel comfortable when an individual of the opposite gender is allowed and authorized to use our facilities,” she added.

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