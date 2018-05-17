SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Giuliani: Mueller Admits He Can’t Indict Trump, All He Can Do Is ‘Write a Report’

By Randy DeSoto
May 17, 2018 at 6:37am

Print

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has informed him they understand that they cannot indict a sitting president.

“All they get to do is write a report,” Giuliani told CNN. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

CNN added, “That conclusion is likely based on longstanding Justice Department guidelines. It is not about any assessment of the evidence Mueller’s team has compiled.”

The Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel looked at the issue both during the Nixon and Clinton administrations and reached the same conclusion, which was recorded in official legal memos.

Giuliani told Fox News that Mueller will abide by those DOJ findings, and he really has no choice but to do so.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein addressed the matter at an event held earlier this month by the Freedom Forum Institute.

When asked specifically if a sitting president can be indicted, Rosenstein replied, “I’m not going to answer this in the context of any current matters, so you shouldn’t draw any inference about it.”

Do you think it's time for the Mueller investigation to end?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“But the Department of Justice has in the past, when the issue arose, has opined that a sitting president cannot be indicted,” he said. “There’s been a lot of speculation in the media about this, I just don’t have anything more to say about it.”

Conservative commentator Mark Levin — who served as chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese during the Reagan administration — stated earlier this month on Fox News that the DOJ’s conclusion when it addressed the issue in 1973 and 2000 was binding on Mueller.

“Grand juries and prosecutors cannot supplant Congress,” he said. “The only way to remove a sitting president is through the impeachment process, not through the indictment process.”

“This is not me, this is the Department of Justice speaking,” Levin told host Sean Hannity, while holding up a copy of one of the DOJ legal opinion memos. “Special prosecutors cannot supplant Congress.”

Levin said Trump’s legal team should use the memos to directly question Mueller as to why he thinks he can threaten to subpoena the president.

RELATED: Gone in 60 Seconds: Warren Reveals in Less Than a Minute Her Plan To Fundamentally Transform America

“I would say if I were the president’s lawyer to Mr. Mueller, ‘We want you to present us with an explanation of your defiance of the Department of Justice policy which you are required to follow as an employee of the Department of Justice.'”

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that aired Wednesday night, Giuliani said his optimal timeline for the Mueller probe to end is “today.”

“I think they have the facts from which they can write their report,” he said. “If you’re going to write a fair report, fine. If you’re going to write an unfair report, write it, and we will combat it. We’re ready to rip it apart.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Department of Justice DOJ, Donald Trump, impeachment, Robert Mueller, Rudy Giuliani

By: Randy DeSoto on May 17, 2018 at 6:37am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Comedian ‘Jokes’ About Killing ICE Agents, Ends Up on Wrong End of DHS Home Raid

Andrew Kerr

former U.S. President Barack H. Obama

Lawsuit Filed Against Barack Obama’s Presidential Center

Randy DeSoto

Gorka Hammers Dems for Skipping Embassy Opening: ‘More Democrats Have Met with Louis Farrakhan’

Eric Lieberman

us senate

Democrats Muster Votes To Restore Net Neutrality

Rebekah Baker

kim jong un

Breaking: North Korea Threatens To Cancel Peace Meeting with Trump

Randy DeSoto

Analysis: The ‘Deep State’ Tactics Used Against Trump Campaign Were First Employed in GOP Senate Race

Randy DeSoto

Haley Blames Hamas for Violence, Walks Out Before UN Palestinian Ambassador Speaks

Walter E. Williams

Kanye West Threatens the Democratic Party’s Hold on Black Americans

Recently Posted