Glenn Beck Honors Charlie Kirk with Rush Limbaugh's Golden Mic in Heartfelt Moment Hosting Kirk's Show

Radio host and political commentator Glenn Beck honored Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk Wednesday by displaying the late Rush Limbaugh’s golden microphone while he guest hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

An emotional Beck presented the golden microphone and placed it in front of Kirk’s empty seat where he previously hosted his show. Beck said that Kirk was a “narrowcaster” who held a wide variety of different talents.

“I think it’s appropriate that it sits in front of Charlie’s microphone. What I would’ve said to Charlie was you were thinking too small. I want to be Rush Limbaugh someday, I’m a broadcaster, Rush was a broadcaster. But Charlie was a broadcaster and a narrowcaster. Charlie was a pastor and a priest and listening to the way he could argue and think differently, he was a rabbi as well. And one of the best.”

Limbaugh once recounted the first time he met Kirk at a golf course in 2018, stating that the Turning Point USA founder was “very wise” and that he “carries the personality” and “the charisma” for tremendous political success.

CHARLIE KIRK RECEIVES RUSH LIMBAUGH’S GOLDEN MIC: EMOTIONAL GIFT FROM GLENN BECK “I think it is appropriate that it sits in front of Charlie’s microphone.”@glennbeck @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/ElYtgHHnKf — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 17, 2025

“This is the kind of guy that you can see really becoming big in politics as he gets older,” Limbaugh said.

Kirk’s show has been guest hosted by his friends, such Andrew Kolvet and Jack Posobiec, Vice President J.D. Vance, and the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, Michael Knowles, and Matt Walsh. Vance gave a passionate speech at the conclusion of his episode, highlighting that political violence has disproportionately become a far-left issue.

“This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, one side has a much bigger and more malignant problem and that is the truth we must be told. That problem has terrible consequences… And now the most influential conservative activist in generations, our friend Charlie, has been murdered. It doesn’t come from nowhere,” Vance said.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Kirk will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for being a “champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions.”

Kirk’s suspected assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, subscribed to left-wing and transgender ideology, authorities have said. He was in a relationship with his self-proclaimed transgender boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, a male who identified as a girl.

