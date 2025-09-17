Every conservative who endured the nightmare of former President Joe Biden’s administration remembers the authoritarian horrors. Between online censorship, COVID-era mandates, and the weaponization of law enforcement, Biden and his cronies behaved like tyrants.

It turns out, however, that the Biden administration went further down that dark path than any of us knew.

Late Tuesday on the social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump expressed outrage that the Biden FBI and Justice Department, led by special counsel Jack Smith, targeted a shocking number of Trump- and Republican-affiliated organizations, including the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA.

“Why was the wonderful Turning Point under INVESTIGATION by ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith and the Corrupt & Incompetent Biden Administration,” the president wrote. “They tried to force Charlie, and many other people and movements, out of business. They Weaponized the Justice Department against Sleepy Joe Biden’s Political Opponents, including ME!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.16.25 10:23 PM EST Why was the wonderful Turning Point under INVESTIGATION by “Deranged” Jack Smith and the Corrupt & Incompetent Biden Administration. They tried to force Charlie, and many other people and movements, out of business. They… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 17, 2025

Inspired by leftist ideology, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk one week ago in Utah. Robinson now faces a possible death penalty.

The revelation that Biden’s goons targeted Kirk’s organization came Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the FBI, per Fox News.

In his opening remarks, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee’s chairman, made public new documents pertaining to Arctic Frost, a Biden-era FBI investigation under former director Christopher Wray focused on what Biden and his allies falsely characterized as an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“The case was expanded to Republican organizations,” Grassley said. “Some examples of the groups the Wray FBI sought to place under political investigation included the Republican National Committee, Republican Attorneys General Association and Trump political groups.”

Indeed, the senator described Arctic Frost as a partisan investigation that assumed a shocking scope.

“In total, 92 Republican targets, including Republican groups and Republican-linked individuals, were placed under the investigative scope of Arctic Frost,” Grassley continued. “On that political list was one of Charlie Kirk’s groups, Turning Point USA.”

The senator also provided eye-popping evidence to support his claims: a six-page FBI document listing Arctic Frost-related bank record subpoenas.

Sure enough, Kirk’s Turning Point appears on the fourth page.

Trump, of course, had a good reason to express outrage and to personalize the fact that Biden’s cronies targeted Kirk. After all, no one suffered more persecution at the hands of those cronies than did the president.

The real problem, however, runs much deeper.

In the week since Kirk’s assassination, conservatives have witnessed thousands of demon-possessed leftists mocking or even celebrating the murder. Many of those ghouls have now lost their jobs or otherwise received just desserts. But their hatred undoubtedly remains. If they celebrated Kirk’s death, they would surely celebrate ours, too.

Here is the important point as it pertains to this story: That same hatred animated Biden and his cronies.

Of course, those highly-placed Democratic operatives at least have the good sense not to go on social media and showcase their murderous rage (former FBI Director James Comey being the exception).

Make no mistake about it, however. Biden-era officials demonstrated that the rule of law, in their minds, does not apply to conservatives and Trump supporters.

