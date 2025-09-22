Golf Legend Phil Mickelson Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be 'Sent Back to Somalia'

Golf legend Phil Mickelson took to the social media platform X over the weekend to call out multiple House Democrats by name.

He specifically called for Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to be deported back to Somalia.

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Democrats and the establishment media have smeared the late 31-year-old by labeling him radical and irredeemably racist.

Mickelson was not having it.

On Saturday, he shared comments from Omar on his X page and slammed the far-left Democrat.

Omar, who was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. with her family in 1995, had told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “It’s one thing to care about his life because obviously so many people loved him, including his children and wife. But I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind. That should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day.”

Mickelson shared a clip of her comments and fired back.

He wrote: “Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon.”

Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon. https://t.co/2kOhBM1abS — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 20, 2025

On Sunday, Erika Kirk offered public forgiveness for her husband’s assassin in front of millions who watched his memorial service in Glendale, Arizona.

Mickelson shared a quote of that moment with his followers.

“While Ilan and Jasmine are speaking hateful rhetoric, Erika Kirk is saying this. I have no words. Amazing,” Mickelson posted.

While Ilan and Jasmine are speaking hateful rhetoric, Erika Kirk is saying this. I have no words. Amazing ❤️❤️ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 21, 2025

Erika Kirk had told the country on Sunday evening, “My husband Charlie wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

She added, “That young man, I forgive him.”

ERIKA KIRK: “I forgive him.” pic.twitter.com/zTqGsZXWdW — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 22, 2025

Also Sunday, Mickelson zeroed in on Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the Texas Democrat.

In a clip from CNN, Crockett declared she would not stop using the rhetoric that continues to fuel left-wing violence.

In reference to comparing Republicans to Adolf Hitler, Crockett told the network, “I am using that language because it is accurate language.”

Mickelson responded with another blunt takedown.

He wrote: “Jasmine and Ilhan spew hate every time they open their mouth and it is total bull***.”

Jasmine and Ilhan spew hate every time they open their mouth and it is total bullsh!t. They are the problem, certainly aren’t the solution, and they both need to go. https://t.co/nbRQ6U8adF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 21, 2025

He concluded, “They are the problem, certainly aren’t the solution, and they both need to go.”

