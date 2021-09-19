Share
Good Samaritan's Quick Thinking Saves Hit-And-Run Victim

 By Amanda Thomason  September 19, 2021 at 8:15am
On Sept. 11, 2021, a young man named Robert Powell was walking next to a road in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when a white truck hit him and then sped off.

Thankfully a good Samaritan rushed to help him, as Powell’s leg was destroyed. The good Samaritan quickly fashioned a tourniquet for the man’s leg while first responders were on their way.



After being taken to the hospital, Powell’s leg was amputated. He is undergoing “extensive surgeries,” according to a Facebook post by his mother, Bonnie Morris.

Fundraisers have been started to help the family, and the police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for Powell’s injuries.

“Do you recognize this pickup?” the Tulsa Police Department shared on Sept. 13. “On 9/11/21 around 5:30 p.m., officers got called out to a hit-and-run crash near 31st and 129th E. Ave.

“A man walking next to the road was hit by a white Toyota Tacoma heading westbound. The victim lost his lower right leg. A Good Samaritan passing by likely saved the man’s life by applying a tourniquet.



“Emergency responders arrived on the scene and quickly took the man to the hospital. He was last listed in critical condition and stable.

“The suspect pickup did not stop. Video shows the truck appears to be a white extended cab Toyota Tacoma with step bars and tinted windows. The pickup will have damage to the front right side and is missing the right front fender flare.

“Anyone with information about the crash or the pickup is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.”



Officer Danny Bean of the Tulsa Police emphasized the role the good Samaritan had in ensuring Powell survived.

“He probably saved that person’s life,” Bean said, according to KWTV-DT.

“It’s just really, really cool … [they] knew what to do, threw a tourniquet on there, and was able to at least cut the bleeding off until they were [able to] get him to medical personnel.”

Morris lives in New York, but according to a recent post it appears that she’s raised enough money to get to her son in Oklahoma and is on her way. The family is thankful that Powell is still alive but asked for continued prayers for healing.

Conversation