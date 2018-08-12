Google Says Its Mission Is To Make Information ‘Universally Accessible,’ But Plans Censorship App for China

Google plans to launch a pre-censored search engine app in China, tailored to fit China’s strict censorship laws, according to a report in The Intercept.

A Google spokesperson declined to confirm the report regarding the tech titan’s plans, but if the app is developed, it would set a dangerous precedent. Access to China’s massive internet market is what would motivate Google to undertake such a move.

Code-named “Dragonfly,” Google’s highly exclusive project was started in spring 2017, and only a few hundred employees are privy to it. The purpose of Dragonfly is to produce a Google app that will adhere to China’s Orwellian censorship laws.

The app, which could later be expanded to a computer search engine, would actively censor information deemed subversive by the state. The engine would block queries relating to democracy, human rights, religion, and events or history the state wishes to suppress.

Websites such as Wikipedia and the BBC would also be blacklisted.

TRENDING: Hijacked Plane Crashes Near Seattle After Being Pursued by Military Jets

Controversy over its dealings in China is nothing new for Google. In 2006, Google and a handful of other large companies endured a human rights hearing before a House committee because of their business with Beijing.

Lawmakers criticized Google for impeding the free flow of information by agreeing to operate under China’s censorship laws.

Google suspended its search engine in China in 2010 because Chinese hackers stole company information and “pilfered Google computer code and tried to peer into Gmail accounts of Chinese human rights advocates” in 2009, but the company has never entirely given up on the financial allure of the Chinese market.

Considering the controversy, scorn, and hacking the company was subjected to, why is Google considering the app?

Do you think this shows a lack of integrity from Google? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The Google mission statement indicates the company should balk at censorship. The statement reads that information should be “universally accessible and useful,” implying it should not be a tool of a communist state.

The reason Google might compromise that mission statement is quite simple: China’s economy is too enticing to ignore. Not operating in China costs Google access to the estimated 772 million internet users in China.

To put that figure in perspective, China’s internet market accounts for more than 20 percent of the world’s internet users and is larger than the size of the entire population of Europe.

Fitting within China’s so-called “Great Firewall” reopens tremendous business opportunities — but at the cost of individual liberty and freedom.

Google will set a poor precedent if it produces an app engineered to fit China’s communist demands and suppresses freedom of speech and thought.

RELATED: It’s Time To Enforce the Law and Rein in Liberal Media Giants

Spencer McCloy is a member of the Young Leaders Program at The Heritage Foundation.

Patrick Tyrrell is a research coordinator in The Heritage Foundation’s Center for International Trade and Economics.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Signal website under the headline, “Google Says It’s Mission Is To Provide Information to All, But Plans Censoring App for China.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.