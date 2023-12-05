Share
GOP Congressman Met with Cheers After Announcing His Retirement

 By Johnathan Jones  December 5, 2023 at 3:52pm
Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was celebrated online by many conservatives on Tuesday when he announced his upcoming retirement.

The 48-year-old has been in the House since he was first elected by the people of his district in 2004.

The North Carolina Republican was not particularly well known nationally until October when he slammed down a gavel as speaker pro tempore after then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from power.

Clips of the moment went viral on X (formerly Twitter):

Two months later, McHenry has announced he will not seek another House term in 2024.

“I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term,” McHenry wrote on X. “I believe there is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end. I look forward to what comes next for my family and me.”

Will the GOP keep its majority in the House of Representatives in 2025?

Many conservatives celebrated the announcement.

In a full statement on McHenry’s website, he stated, “Past, present, and future, the House of Representatives is the center of our American republic.

“Through good and bad, during the highest of days and the lowest, and from proud to infamous times, the House is the venue for our nation’s disagreements bound up in our hopes for a better tomorrow. It is a truly special place and—as an American—my service here is undoubtedly my proudest. Since being sworn in January 3rd, 2005, I have worked every day to uphold the Constitution and the system of government our founders so wisely created.”

McHenry also thanked his congressional staff and said he was grateful to have mentored incoming representatives throughout the years on the “craft of legislating,” which he described as “an art.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




