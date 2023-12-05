GOP Congressman Met with Cheers After Announcing His Retirement
Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was celebrated online by many conservatives on Tuesday when he announced his upcoming retirement.
The 48-year-old has been in the House since he was first elected by the people of his district in 2004.
The North Carolina Republican was not particularly well known nationally until October when he slammed down a gavel as speaker pro tempore after then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from power.
Clips of the moment went viral on X (formerly Twitter):
Patrick McHenry is the new acting House Speaker, slams the gavel after taking over. Kevin McCarthy OUT📌💀
pic.twitter.com/FqffYeN46V#Kemitalks🗣️
— Dr Olukemi Olunloyo (@Kemiolunloyo) October 3, 2023
Two months later, McHenry has announced he will not seek another House term in 2024.
“I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term,” McHenry wrote on X. “I believe there is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end. I look forward to what comes next for my family and me.”
I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term. I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end. I look forward to what comes next for my family and me.https://t.co/QCVurSYuhm
— Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) December 5, 2023
Many conservatives celebrated the announcement.
Good.
— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 5, 2023
McCarthy lackey and gavel banger is off to make $$$ in the private sector. pic.twitter.com/We5H99zHGR https://t.co/OrrEjyT7bn
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 5, 2023
This is very good news for Republicans. You were a disgrace to the country and the Republican party. You voted AGAINST the constitution 35% of the time. Shameful for a Republican. pic.twitter.com/ynMR3RayCp
— TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) December 5, 2023
Another Rino Down 👍🏻
— Josh N TEXAS (@Joshthesmoke) December 5, 2023
Good, one less RINO who claims to represent the people yet steals from them and deceives them. You will not be missed. https://t.co/tsUJlHMAhV
— Hugh Jarsol (@hugh_jarsol) December 5, 2023
Good riddance.
— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 5, 2023
In a full statement on McHenry’s website, he stated, “Past, present, and future, the House of Representatives is the center of our American republic.
“Through good and bad, during the highest of days and the lowest, and from proud to infamous times, the House is the venue for our nation’s disagreements bound up in our hopes for a better tomorrow. It is a truly special place and—as an American—my service here is undoubtedly my proudest. Since being sworn in January 3rd, 2005, I have worked every day to uphold the Constitution and the system of government our founders so wisely created.”
McHenry also thanked his congressional staff and said he was grateful to have mentored incoming representatives throughout the years on the “craft of legislating,” which he described as “an art.”
