GOP Lawmakers: The Rift Between MTG and Boebert Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thinks

A new report frames the rift between Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia as growing wider every day.

“A fistfight could break out at any moment,” Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said, according to the Daily Beast.

Burchett, who called himself a “professional wrestling fan,” sounded bemused by the situation.

“I am friends with both of them. It’s entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that,” he said.

Greene called Boebert a “little b***h” in a well-recounted episode on the House floor after alleging that Boebert tried to steal Greene’s thunder on the subject of impeaching President Joe Biden.

The other major issue touched on in the Daily Beast report was Greene’s expulsion from the House Freedom Caucus, which the report said Boebert helped expedite. Boebert refused to comment on her Freedom Caucus vote on the subject of removing Greene.

The report also said the Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana was a leading force behind Greene’s ouster, something he denied.

“I will tell you that’s false,” he said about being a leader to oust Greene. “That premise is false.”

Greene pushed back when asked about the vote to remove her.

Do you like MTG and Boebert? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Dude, do you do anything besides report on complete drama and bulls**t?” she said. “No, I’m serious.”

A report from Newsweek noted that Boebert supported several of Greene’s amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act last week, all of which went down to defeat.

However, the Daily Beast reported several sources it did not name as saying tensions are getting worse.

“You can’t have too many of these rifts for too long,” what the site said was a Republican legislator said.

One unnamed source the Daily Beast said was a GOP legislator said the battle will be to the end.

“They will be nailing that coffin shut, and one of them is still in there kicking and screaming,” the unnamed source said.

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona called the rift a “two-way sword.”

“I just think that whatever is there, could be utilized both ways,” he said, adding “people make decisions that they have to work and live by, and you kind of hate being in their shoes.”

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado recently said Greene is “not a member of the Freedom Caucus and she shouldn’t be in the future,” according to Newsweek.

“She has consistently attacked other members of the Freedom Caucus in an irresponsible way and as a result of that she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus and she should not be a member,” Buck added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.