Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MN) speaks at a press conference on the debt limit and the Freedom Caucus's plan for spending reduction at the U.S. Capitol on March 28 in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MN) speaks at a press conference on the debt limit and the Freedom Caucus's plan for spending reduction at the U.S. Capitol on March 28 in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Matt Rosendale Makes Huge Decisions On Biden Impeachment and Trump's Un-Impeachment

 By Jack Davis  July 11, 2023 at 4:37pm
The effort to impeach President Joe Biden now has the support of Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, according to a new report.

Rosendale is also giving his backing to a plan in which the impeachments of former President Donald Trump would be formally expunged from the records of the House.

“Rep. Rosendale supports both of these efforts,” Rosendale adviser Ashka Varma said Monday, according to Breitbart.

Rosedale’s support for efforts aligns him with Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, whose bill to impeach Biden is now under consideration by House committees, and Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who are leading the impeachment expungement effort. Greene has recently been exiled from the House Freedom Caucus, potentially impacting the legislation she supports.

Rosendale’s action comes as Republicans are taking positions in the 2024 contest to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.

Rosendale has said he will be running in hopes of reversing the defeat he suffered in 2018, according to Politico.

Reflecting the behind-the-scenes dueling that is just now spilling out into the public, Rosendale said the race will be decided “by the people across Montana, not Mitch McConnell.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called Rosendale a “terrific candidate.”

“We could certainly use him in the Senate,” Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said.

As Breitbart noted, businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is also seeking the GOP nomination and has support from National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, as well as Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana and Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

With 2024 in the wings, House Republicans returned from the July 4th recess with a new gambit to target the Biden administration — something called the Holman rule, according to Newsweek.

The rule allows Congress to zero out salaries of top Biden officials, and some Republicans say that might be the way to go, given deep differences within the GOP over impeachment.

“If we’ve got a problem, a policy difference — not high crimes and misdemeanors — with Secretary Mayorkas, the proper procedure is to cut his salary in the appropriations process,” Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado said, according to Politico.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation