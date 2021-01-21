Abortion would be classified as murder under a new Mississippi bill introduced into the state’s legislature.

Republican state Rep. Dan Eubanks’ bill would make it a felony to willfully cause an abortion.

“Any person who performs or induces any abortion shall be guilty of murder,” the legislation reads.

The bill also proposes that “it shall be unlawful for any physician to perform an abortion or to perform an abortion that results in the delivery of a living child and to intentionally allow or cause the child to die” — language referring to situations in which a baby is delivered alive after a failed abortion and doctors choose not to administer care.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was criticized after describing such an instance in 2019, saying, “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

The bill also proposes increasing penalties for anyone who “advertises for medicine or tools that can be used in an unlawful abortion” and prohibits public funds from being used for abortion facilities.

Eubanks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

His legislation would not be the first radically pro-life measure passed in Mississippi: Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks in 2018.

A federal appeals court later ruled that this ban was unconstitutional.

Women who wish to obtain abortions in Mississippi must first receive state-directed in-person counseling, wait 24 hours and obtain an ultrasound of the unborn baby, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. A minor’s parents must consent before she obtains an abortion.

Abortions may be performed in Mississippi after 18 weeks only if the mother’s life is in danger or in case of “lethal fetal anomaly,” and abortions based on race, sex or genetic anomaly are prohibited.

