GOP Targets Prince Harry, Immigration Records to Be Unsealed

The Department of Homeland Security now says it can make some records related to Prince Harry’s visa application, which allowed him to live in the United States, public.

As noted by CBS, the Heritage Foundation began its effort to make the records public, saying that there was a double standard if the prince, who made no secret of his drug use, was admitted while disclosing it while others are not.

The flip side of the argument what that failure to disclose his drug use would normally be a condition to revoke a visa.

The Biden-era DHS fought back against the request to disclose records, a position that changed on Thursday with the Republican Trump administration now in office, according to the New York Post.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols called upon DHS to make redacted versions of documents available for him to review with a goal of making some records public.

A DHS filing said, it would supply redacted versions of “items 1-3,” but not “item 4.” It has until March 6 to get the records to Nichols.

The filing did not explain what was in the records. Nichols has indicated that at least for now, the visa application itself would remain private.

“I’m going to take this in stages,” Nichols said in a Feb. 5 hearing, indicating he was focused on releasing DHS statements concerning the application.

Nichols said his goal is to make the “maximum amount” of records public, according to GB News.

That position was a turnaround from his September position that nothing should be released.

DHS lawyer John Bardo said, the department would “propose redacting all information in these items that would reveal information that the Court has determined Defendant can withhold.”

In its complaint, the Heritage Foundation said the American people needed to know if Harry was given special treatment.

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad,” the complaint said.

“United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States. Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses,” the complaint said.

The New York Post noted that prior to the election, President Donald Trump had indicated he might consider deporting Prince Harry if there was proof he lied on his visa application.

“I’ll leave him alone,” Trump said earlier this month.

