Prince Harry's Legal Status in US May Be in Jeopardy - Federal Court Battle Begins Tuesday

A court hearing Tuesday could allow the Heritage Foundation to determine whether the Department of Homeland Security bent the rules to allow Prince Harry into the country.

The two sides will face off in federal court in Washington over a lawsuit filed after federal officials rejected a Freedom of Information Act request from the conservative think tank that sought the release of all records pertaining to the British royal’s visa and the decision to grant it, according to CBS News.

To date, federal officials have refused to share any of the documentation.

“The American people deserve answers to the serious questions raised by the evidence,” the Heritage Foundation said in a statement Thursday.

“Did DHS in fact look the other way, play favorites, or fail to appropriately respond to any potential false statements by Prince Harry?” its statement said.

MEDIA ADVISORY Heritage Oversight Project to Appear Before U.S. Federal Judge on Prince Harry Immigration Records Case The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project has sued The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for Prince Harry's immigration records.

The complaint said Harry was treated differently from others with histories of illegal drug use.

“DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the country,” it said.

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad,” the complaint said.

“United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry into the United States. Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses,” it said.

The complaint uses eight pages to discuss Harry’s public discussions of his illegal drug use, which includes numerous references in his memoir “Spare.”

“Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time,” one snippet read. “At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more,” he wrote.

The complaint also cites Harry’s use of magic mushrooms at “Friends” star Courtney Cox’s home in Los Angeles.

According to CBS News, the federal government has tried to undercut the suit by saying the Heritage Foundation has not shown it was harmed by the lack of compliance with the request.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection at first rejected the FOIA request because “plaintiffs did not provide written authorization from the Duke of Sussex indicating that the Duke of Sussex consented to his information being released to plaintiffs.”

The complaint said the request is important because of the times.

“The press and Congressional hearing rooms are replete with detailed accusations that DHS is deliberately refusing to enforce the Country’s immigration laws and is responsible for the current crisis at the border,” the complaint said.

The complaint added that “because DHS has discretion in this area, it is critical to know that such discretion is being properly exercised. News media has extensively covered the issue and explained that even prior use of marijuana, regardless of whether that use was legal in a state within the U.S. or in a foreign country, can cause a foreigner to be banned from the United States.”

The complaint also took time for a jab at the prince’s habit of revealing extensive details about his private life.

“The foregoing history of revealing virtually every aspect of private life for commercial gain is perhaps best expressed by ‘South Park’s’ biting and equal opportunity satire,” it said.







“South Park deemed the contradiction between HRH’s claims of privacy and his repeated public actions to be so great they devoted an entire episode — The World Wide Privacy Tour — to satirizing HRH,” the complaint said.

