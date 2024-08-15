Pop singer Katy Perry’s ballyhooed return to the music scene hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Perry has been slowly releasing songs for her upcoming album “143,” and the early responses have not been great.

Even outlets like left-leaning Kotaku — which would ostensibly be all aboard Perry’s brand of rah-rah feminism — lambasted her debut single on that album, “Woman’s World” as “embarrassing.”

And now, the next single to come off of her forthcoming album, “Lifetimes,” is facing scrutiny from a group with a little more legal authority than Kotaku.

According to the BBC, the Spanish government is investigating Perry and her team for filming “Lifetimes” on an ecologically protected island without permission.

(The untranslated statement from the Spanish government can be found here.)

Perry filmed portions of “Lifetimes” at night clubs on coastal islands like Ibiza and Formentera.

That’s fine, according to the Spanish government.

Do you think “environmental damage” should be a punishable crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The issue, however, were scenes that appeared to be filmed on the uninhabited isle of S’Espalmador in Formentera.

Per the BBC, the dunes found on S’Espalmador are of “great ecological value,” and thus, one needs permission to film or do anything on that island.

Local Spanish authorities claim that Perry and her team did not seek, nor were they granted permission, thus “preliminary investigation actions have been initiated.”

The BBC noted that Perry isn’t in any trouble — yet.

“Officials stressed that Katy Perry was not under investigation for what it called ‘crimes against the environment,’ as filming can be authorized in the area,” the outlet noted.

Currently, the investigation appears to be centered on whether or not permission was properly acquired to film on S’Espalmador.

Should the investigation find that permission was not granted, Perry may face some repercussions.

And that’s the last thing the pop singer wants or needs.

As mentioned above, “143” is not exactly getting off the a raucous start, which is a shame for Perry because she desperately needs a win.

A cursory glance at her discography, sales figures and accolades paint the picture of a pop star desperately trying to reach the apex of 2010’s “Teenage Dream.”

The follow-up album, 2013’s “Prism” was still a big success — albeit without quite hitting the highs of her 2010 album.

“Witness” in 2017 did just a little worse than “Prism,” and things truly bottomed out with 2020’s “Smile,” which failed to top U.S. charts at any point — something the last three albums could all claim.

The talent behind contemporary pop hits like “California Gurls,” “Roar” and “Last Friday Night” hasn’t had a prominent place in the traditional music scene for some time now.

Getting in trouble for violating international rules probably won’t help matters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.