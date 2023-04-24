Things Aren't Looking Good for Katy Perry as Her Time on 'American Idol' May Be Coming to an End: Report

Pop star Katy Perry has been a part of “American Idol” since the singing competition show relaunched on ABC in 2018.

According to a scathing new report, it appears as if the “American Idol” showrunners think that might be long enough.

Entertainment and gossip site Radar Online reported Sunday that Perry’s higher-ups have grown increasingly annoyed about her on-screen antics.

It quoted an unidentified “insider” as saying the show’s producers “are so rattled by Katy’s behavior they’re considering replacing her to keep the audience happy.”

“American Idol,” in its 21st season, is hardly a stranger to a rotating cast of judges. It has had numerous lineups since the original trio of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul.

So it’s not unfathomable that ABC, which purchased the show’s rights from Fox, would look to make another change.

If the network were to drop any of the current “Idol” judges, one might assume Perry would be the last to go.

Country singer Luke Bryan and pop singer Lionel Richie round out the trio.

Bryan represents a very specific subgenre of music. Richie, meanwhile, is far removed from the peak of his powers.

Perry is a contemporary pop star who has the largest reach in 2023.

However, the Radar Online report said it’s not her fame that’s the issue — it’s her “rude and condescending” comments to contestants.

One of the key incidents cited is a viral moment last month when Perry came under a deluge of criticism for “mom shaming” contestant Sara Beth Liebe.

Liebe — a former church choir singer and a mom of three — became thrust into the spotlight after an incredibly awkward moment during her audition.

After being amazed that she was only 25, Perry was stunned that Liebe has three children.

In a bit of overacting, she got up and dramatically lurched over the judge’s table.

“If Katy lays down on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said with a nervous laugh.

“Honey, you been laying on the table too much,” Perry responded, which is quite the response to a young mother.

That moment obviously did not go over well with many online, but that hardly seems reason alone to can her.

That leads one to look at the general health of the show and how much Perry is making.

To answer the latter question, The Hollywood Reporter said in 2017 she would be paid a whopping $25 million a year.

As to the former question, the entertainment site The Wrap perfectly illustrated the health of “American Idol” with just two articles.

The first, from 2014, described the show’s ratings from that era as “woes” and lamented their precipitous decline.

The second, from just a few weeks ago in mid-March, lauded the series for hitting its “season viewership high.”

The 2014 article was lamenting a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 2023 article was lauding a 1.37 rating in the 18-49 demo.

So while there is nothing resembling “official” pressure on Perry or her job, given the online backlash, her exorbitant salary and the generally lackluster viewership of the show, it’s little wonder that people think that the next big “Idol” shakeup will come at the expense of Katy Perry.

