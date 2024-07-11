A Gulf Coast governor hit back at President Joe Biden for attempts to politicize Hurricane Beryl, even hinting the 81-year-old chief executive’s actions and words might be due to an apparent mental decline.

On Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported that Biden said a federal government response to the destruction of Beryl had to be delayed. The president claimed the wait was the result of his administration’s failed attempts at reaching Texas Gov. Greg Abbott or other leaders in the state.

These leaders must declare a major disaster for funds and supplies to be released.

“I’ve been trying to track down the governor to see,” Biden told the Chronicle. “I don’t have any authority to do that without a specific request from the governor.”

Abbott is currently in Asia, leaving Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as the acting governor. Both Republican leaders were quick to call out the president on his claims.

“Last night, the [Houston Chronicle] reporter, who wrote the story with Biden’s lie, that he couldn’t find me or Gov. Abbott, asked for the state call log of my conversation with the president,” Patrick wrote on X.

“We sent them the log,” he said. “The log showed only a 3 minute call from President Biden to [Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd]. Chief Kidd was sitting next to me as we waited for the president’s call. I spoke to the president from 11:49 a.m. to 11:52 a.m. on Chief Kidd’s phone.”

Patrick said Biden has Abbott’s number but the traveling governor also never received a call.

“To suggest that the president could not find me or the governor is ridiculous,” he wrote. “The bottom line is this: I asked for a federal disaster declaration at the proper time without delay and the president agreed.”

𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐚𝐱 Last night, the @HoustonChron reporter, who wrote the story with Biden’s lie, that he couldn’t find me or Gov. Abbott, asked for the state call log of my conversation with the president. We sent them the log. The log showed only a 3… https://t.co/NZP76CrOE2 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 10, 2024

The Lone Star State’s governor also joined the fray, pointing to an apparent decline in Biden’s mental capabilities as a reason for the claims about his hurricane response.

“Biden’s memory fails again,” Abbott wrote on X.

“Not once did he call me during Beryl,” he said. “He has my number & called me on Memorial Day after tornadoes hit Texas.

“I’ve had daily calls with state & local officials during Beryl. I spoke with FEMA Admin while on our trade mission but Biden never called.”

Biden’s memory fails again. Not once did he call me during Beryl. He has my number & called me on Memorial Day after tornadoes hit Texas. I’ve had daily calls with state & local officials during Beryl. I spoke with FEMA Admin while on our trade mission but Biden never called. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 9, 2024

The Chronicle updated its article to remove a line attributed to a White House representative claiming “officials tried to reach Abbott and Patrick multiple times.”

Will Biden continue his 2024 campaign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

An archived version of the article still has the line.

“This story was updated Tuesday evening to include responses from the governor and lieutenant governor and to add information about the process for requesting federal disaster aid,” a note on the new version said.

Biden’s apparent politicization of Beryl came at the expense of some 1.7 million people who were deprived of electricity and other utilities by the storm.

The alternate explanation is not much better. If the president is not cruelly playing politics with disaster relief supplies and truly believes he has not spoken to Texan leaders, this further hints that he is suffering a debilitating mental decline.

Biden’s dismal performance at the first presidential debate in June pushed concerns over his mental health into the open. Now, even powerful Democratic players and donors are publicly discussing Biden’s decline.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.