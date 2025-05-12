Comedy Gold: SNL Takes on 2nd Amendment and Gets It Pretty Much Right

“Saturday Night Live” struck some comedy gold over the weekend with a depiction of how the Second Amendment came to be during the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

Actor Walton Goggins — known for his work in the television series “The Shield,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” and “Fallout” — portrayed a delegate named Matt at the convention.

The sketch opened with the presiding officer at the convention, played by James Austin Johnson, reading the First Amendment with great satisfaction and then asking his fellow delegates, what should be the “the second most important principle of our nation?”

“Guns!” Goggins sounded off.

Johnson was incredulous, but another delegate, played by Mikey Day, responded, “I don’t hate that.”

“Well, I do. It’s ridiculous,” Johnson says, and then asks, “Sir, what is your name?”

“Matt,” was his answer.

“Matt what?” queried Johnson.

“Matt Don’t You Worry About It,” Goggins replied.

“Well, Matt, what will posterity say of us if the second right we enshrine in this document is simply ‘guns’?” Johnson questioned.

“That we don’t play,” Goggins responded.

“Damn, that’s actually kind of sick,” Andrew Dismukes, one of a group of delegates, said.

Johnson reiterated that he thought the idea was ludicrous.

“We did just make a law that said anyone can say whatever crazy stuff they want, right? Maybe this gun thing would kind of balance that out,” Day said.

“Bingo,” Goggins chimed in.

“Gentlemen, we cannot just have an amendment that says ‘guns.’ What about guns?” Johnson wondered.

“Having them,” Goggins offered.

“‘Have guns’? Really, gentlemen? That’s what we want the Second Amendment to be? ‘Have guns.’ That sounds idiotic,” Johnson responded.

“Just chill. Not ‘have guns’ … ‘Bear arms,’” Goggins replied, making air quotes with his hands.

With the language change, Johnson was on board, replying, “Ah, yeah. Okay. I’m freaking sold. I’m writing it down.”

Now that the delegates were seeing things his way, Goggins announced his work was done and got up to leave.

“Wait, Matt, will we ever see you again?” asked Mikey Day.

Goggins replies, “Depends on where you look.”

He then raised his fist in the air like Judd Nelson at the end of “Breakfast Club” as Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” begins to play.

The narrator announced at the end of the sketch, “Nobody ever did see Matt again, as he was shot minutes after leaving the room.”

So SNL had a little zinger at the end for anti-gun viewers, one could say, but overall, a fun skit.

It was reminiscent of sketches comedian Nate Bargatze has done for the show, in which he portrayed George Washington during the Revolution, poking fun at idosyncrises of American life.

SNL seems to be getting back to its comedy roots of humor that Americans across the political spectrum can enjoy, instead of the leftist woke material that dominated the last several years.

As the American patriots of old would say, “Huzzah!”

