Share
Commentary

Comedy Gold: SNL Takes on 2nd Amendment and Gets It Pretty Much Right

 By Randy DeSoto  May 12, 2025 at 3:15pm
Share

“Saturday Night Live” struck some comedy gold over the weekend with a depiction of how the Second Amendment came to be during the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

Actor Walton Goggins — known for his work in the television series “The Shield,” “The Righteous Gemstones,” and “Fallout” — portrayed a delegate named Matt at the convention.

The sketch opened with the presiding officer at the convention, played by James Austin Johnson, reading the First Amendment with great satisfaction and then asking his fellow delegates, what should be the “the second most important principle of our nation?”

“Guns!” Goggins sounded off.

Johnson was incredulous, but another delegate, played by Mikey Day, responded, “I don’t hate that.”

“Well, I do. It’s ridiculous,” Johnson says, and then asks, “Sir, what is your name?”

“Matt,” was his answer.

“Matt what?” queried Johnson.

Aside from this sketch, is SNL still worth watching?

“Matt Don’t You Worry About It,” Goggins replied.

“Well, Matt, what will posterity say of us if the second right we enshrine in this document is simply ‘guns’?” Johnson questioned.

“That we don’t play,” Goggins responded.

“Damn, that’s actually kind of sick,” Andrew Dismukes, one of a group of delegates, said.

Johnson reiterated that he thought the idea was ludicrous.

Related:
NRA Buries 'Lyin' Adam Schiff' After He and Other Democrats Roll Out Partial Gun Ban Bill

“We did just make a law that said anyone can say whatever crazy stuff they want, right? Maybe this gun thing would kind of balance that out,” Day said.

“Bingo,” Goggins chimed in.

“Gentlemen, we cannot just have an amendment that says ‘guns.’ What about guns?” Johnson wondered.

“Having them,” Goggins offered.

“‘Have guns’? Really, gentlemen? That’s what we want the Second Amendment to be? ‘Have guns.’ That sounds idiotic,” Johnson responded.

“Just chill. Not ‘have guns’ … ‘Bear arms,’” Goggins replied, making air quotes with his hands.

With the language change, Johnson was on board, replying,  “Ah, yeah. Okay. I’m freaking sold. I’m writing it down.”

Now that the delegates were seeing things his way, Goggins announced his work was done and got up to leave.

“Wait, Matt, will we ever see you again?” asked Mikey Day.

Goggins replies, “Depends on where you look.”

He then raised his fist in the air like Judd Nelson at the end of “Breakfast Club” as Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” begins to play.

The narrator announced at the end of the sketch, “Nobody ever did see Matt again, as he was shot minutes after leaving the room.”

So SNL had a little zinger at the end for anti-gun viewers, one could say, but overall, a fun skit.

It was reminiscent of sketches comedian Nate Bargatze has done for the show, in which he portrayed George Washington during the Revolution, poking fun at idosyncrises of American life.

SNL seems to be getting back to its comedy roots of humor that Americans across the political spectrum can enjoy, instead of the leftist woke material that dominated the last several years.

As the American patriots of old would say, “Huzzah!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Comedy Gold: SNL Takes on 2nd Amendment and Gets It Pretty Much Right
Watch: Trump Looks Up from Signing Executive Order to Roast 'ABC Fake News' Reporter
How NASA May Have Just Pinpointed the Exact Day Jesus Died - April 3, 33 AD
Many Democrats Are Not Happy with Joe Biden After His Messy Appearance on 'The View'
DOGE and Tariff Revenue Impact: Trump Drops Deficit Spending by 92 Percent Compared to Biden
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation