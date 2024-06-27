A state chock-full of sanctuary cities is now begging for a stop to the constant flow of illegal immigrants surging through the southern border.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey — a Democrat — dispatched top state officials to the United States’ border with Mexico earlier this week in an attempt to slow the mass movement of people into the Bay State.

The state administrators had a simple and clear message once they reached areas along Texas’ southern line: Massachusetts is full.

The Massachusetts delegation, led by Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice, was sent to numerous locations along the southern border to disseminate the message.

“This trip is an important opportunity,” Rice said according to WCVB, “to meet with families arriving in the U.S. and the organizations that work with them at the border to make sure they have accurate information about the lack of shelter space in Massachusetts.

“It is essential that we get the word out that our shelters are full so that families can plan accordingly to make sure they have a safe place to go.”

The trip includes stops at various border locations such as the San Antonio Airport, a McAllen migrant processing center, Hidalgo Port of Entry, and the Brownsville migrant complex.

Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state itself, but contains many cities and municipalities that have declared themselves as “sanctuaries” for people breaking the law by entering America illegally.

According to CBS News, some of the state’s major cities that have sanctuary laws on the books include Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Concord, Newton and Somerville.

Should America's border with Mexico be completely shut down? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The desperate attempt to stem the flow of migrants into the state is even more ironic considering Governor Healey’s position within the political machine of President Joe Biden.

According to the Boston Globe, in May of 2023 the Biden campaign named Healey to a national advisory board fighting for the president’s reelection. Their work, in part, is to engage voters to support Biden.

Leading up to the delegation in Texas, Massachusetts was already buckling under pressure from illegal immigrants.

The state legislature recently approved a 9-month limit on immigrant families’ s stays in emergency shelters.

According to the state’s Office of Health and Social Services, initial notices informing shelter residents of the impending benefit terminations will begin going out in July. Although the state offers extensions and other housing assistance, it’s clear the governor is simply running out of space to put people.

This seems to be the case all over the state.

In recent years, illegal immigrants have surged to become a substantial portion of the Massachusetts population.

According to Axios, a sharp increase in undocumented people has been underway in the state since the administration of former President Barack Obama. As of 2021, illegal immigrants make up 4.3 percent of the state’s total population.

In a state of 6.9 million people, this comes out to roughly 300,000 individuals.

This cohort dwarfs the population of every city in the state save for Boston, according to data compiled by Massachusetts Demographics.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.