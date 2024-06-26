Illegal Immigrant Charged in 12-Year-Old Girl's Death Gets Hostile Reception in First Court Appearance: 'Murderer!'

Grief and rage overflowed at a Houston courthouse Tuesday as the man accused of killing a 12-year-old girl faced his first court appearance.

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, who along with fellow illegal Venezuelan immigrant Franklin Peña, is accused of killing Jocelyn Nungaray, appeared for his initial hearing, during which bond of $10 million was set, according to KPRC-TV.

As Martinez-Rangel, 22, was taken away after the hearing, a member of the victim’s family members shouted, in Spanish, “Murderer” and “I hope they kill your children,” the station reported.

According to KHOU-TV, Jocelyn’s grandmother shouted, “Murderer, look at my face!”

According to KTRK-TV, court documents state that on June 16, Nungaray sneaked out of her parents home about 10 p.m. The suspects encountered the girl at a convenience store and asked her for directions.

The girl was taken under a bridge, where she was held for two hours. She was tied, had her pants removed and was strangled, the documents state, according to KTRK.

In court on Monday, it was revealed that Pena, 26, told authorities he urged Martinez-Rangel to stop assaulting the girl, but Martinez-Rangel put his arm around the victim’s neck and covered her mouth.

“He [Peña] did say that he [Martinez-Rangel] did tie her up and he suggested they throw her into the bayou to get rid of any DNA,” Assistant District Attorney Megan Long said, according to KHOU.

“But that’s coming from the co-defendant. Once we receive the physical evidence, we hope to have a clearer picture of what exactly happened under the bridge,” he said.

According to KPRC, prosecutors said Martinez-Rangel, who had bite marks and scratches on his arm, admitted tying the girl’s legs.

Prosecutors also allege he told Peña to throw the girl’s body inta a bayou to remove any DNA evidence the two men might have left.

Since the girl’s death, Martinez-Rangel shaved his facial hair to change his appearance and also researched ways to get out of the country, KPRC reported.

Martinez-Rangel and Peña are both charged with capital murder. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the two, if convicted, would not get the death penalty. If evidence of sexual assault is found, that could change, she said.

“It’s our intention to expedite the testing on the buccal swabs from the defendant as well as from the SANE [Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner] exam,” she said, according to KPRC. “That would be a question for the lab in terms of how soon, but we would like to get those answers as soon as possible so that we can start to get some answers for the family.”

“She was a very special little girl that deserves her justice. I know she is going to make a difference in this world for all children, and now it’s my job to make sure it continues to happen,” Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis Nungaray, said after Monday’s hearing, according to KTRK.

