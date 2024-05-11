Share
News

Graduation Footage Goes Viral After Emcee's Wildly Incorrect Pronunciations Cause Confusion

 By Adelle Nazarian  May 11, 2024 at 12:25pm
Share

Graduates from Thomas Jefferson University’s commencement ceremony, held on May 9, experienced an unusual scene when the emcee responsible for calling them up to receive their diplomas utterly butchered their names.

The mystery emcee’s attempt to pronounce graduates’ names turned into an unexpected comedy routine.

As students marched proudly across the stage to receive their hard-earned diplomas, the unnamed emcee faced an epic linguistic challenge.

Each graduate, apparently anticipating potential pitfalls, handed over a slip of paper with their name clearly printed on it. Yet, what followed was a cascade of creative mispronunciations that could rival any tongue-twister contest.

Among the standout misreads was “Carolina Arena,” whose last name came out “Urena,” and “Meghan Louise Aubrey” was pronounced “Mejeanlou Eyabri.” 

Trending:
Must Watch: Biden Got Asked 1 Tough Question in CNN Interview and Couldn't Handle It

Student “Gabrielle Julianne Awad” couldn’t hold back her laughter as she approached the podium when her name was pronounced “Gabrielle Julianwood.”

The emcee absolutely butchered the names of the graduating students.

The emcee even pronounced the name “Jessica” as “Jesikoo.” 

One graduate, “Tristan Sweigert Boyer” looked pleasantly surprised when the emcee pronounced his name more ore less correctly.

However, the mispronunciations persisted soon after, with “Sarah Virginia Brennan” being pronounced, “Sire Ovoon Jingju Breenun.”

Related:
Concert Stage Dive Leaves Woman in Crowd Paralyzed with 'Catastrophic' Spinal Injury: Reports

The mispronunciations kept happening over and over. Some of the pronunciations were utterly inexplicable.

Social media buzzed with clips and quips from the ceremony.

Despite the phonetic fumbles, the day was saved by the good spirits of the graduates and audience members, who embraced the hilarity of the moment.

Social media was ablaze with comments regarding the mispronunciations.

One person on social media platform X even commented that the emcee’s pronunciation mishaps were “the funniest thing” they’d seen in a while.

As for the mysterious emcee, her identity remains as enigmatic as her pronunciation skills.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Adelle Nazarian
Adelle Nazarian has over 15 years of experience in journalism, geopolitics, and the media world. She is also an entrepreneur who has founded and served as CEO of several organizations. She enjoys traveling, is constantly learning and is inquisitive by nature. Adelle speaks English, Persian (Farsi), French and Mandarin Chinese. Follow Adelle Nazarian on X @AdelleNaz.
Adelle Nazarian has over 15 years of experience in journalism, geopolitics, and the media world. She is also an entrepreneur who has founded and served as CEO of several organizations. She enjoys traveling, is constantly learning and is inquisitive by nature. Adelle speaks English, Persian (Farsi), French and Mandarin Chinese. Follow Adelle Nazarian on X @AdelleNaz.




Graduation Footage Goes Viral After Emcee's Wildly Incorrect Pronunciations Cause Confusion
Video of How Snakes Climb Trees Goes Viral - This Will Make Any Fear of Serpents Much, Much Worse
Adored Teacher's Son Has Been Charged with Her Murder - 'Life Senselessly Taken'
Predator Catchers Allegedly Bust Hollywood Elite on Date with a Minor
It's Official: 'The Office' Will Get a Spinoff, Production to Start this Year
See more...

Conversation