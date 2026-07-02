Nashville Journalist Quits TV, Says 'My Heart Has Fallen in Love with the Bible... All I Want to Do Is Study His Word'

A Nashville news reporter announced Sunday she’s trading in her microphone for a Bible.

Sophia Petrovich of ABC affiliate WKRN-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, posted a “life update” Sunday on Instagram. It was quickly picked up by news outlets, including the New York Post.

“I have loved news for so many years,” she wrote. “Getting to tell stories, be so ingrained in my community and work alongside some of the best in the business has filled my heart to the brim!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Petrovich (@soph_petrovich)

“Not to mention, getting to meet some of the coolest people ever!!”

“But over the last year, my heart has fallen in love with the Bible and all I want to do is study His word, and make sense of the radical love story that is the gospel,” she explained.

“So although I’ll always love news, the sole desire of my heart is to minister to people, share Jesus and study His word!”

“I’m not sure what the future holds for me and my love for ministry, but not a lot of people in the Bible knew what they were being called to until they were there,” she continued.

“I just trust Jesus to open and close doors! He is FAITHFUL! I can’t wait for the journey ahead!”

Her friends and colleagues responded to the announcement with words of encouragement.

Olivianna Calmes, a Fox News reporter, wrote, “No better reason to change careers! I’m in full support!”

Kyle Washington wrote, “Saw your story on Apple News, and following you and your journey to see what the Lord unlocks for you. I’m trying to follow a similar path, and your boldness is encouraging!”

Petrovich is a 2020 graduate of Clemson University.

She landed her first journalism job at WSPA-TV, a CBS affiliate station covering parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, before moving to the Nashville station about a year ago.

“She has seemingly been transitioning into a religious social media influencer on Instagram, posting videos about the Bible since February — when she said she had been reading the Bible ‘every single day’ for the past six months,” the New York Post reported.

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