Graphic: Heartbreaking New Info on Grandma, 85, Who Was Beaten, Raped, Murdered, Tied Upright to Bed With Own Clothes

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

There are stories you are revolted to have cover in this business, and then there are stories that you wish you had never come across, as they make your blood boil.

After years of covering just about every kind of story, it is difficult to know where to even begin with this one.

An 85-year-old grandmother is dead in Oklahoma City, and the details are as horrifying as anything you might read today.

Ina Balch was not just another name in a police report. She was a woman of faith, a grandmother who loved deeply, and the kind of person who would spend hours on the phone just to connect.

Her family remembers her as someone who wanted to know one thing above all else: did you know the Lord?

“Our grandma was a devout Christian. She loved the Lord, and her soul’s purpose on this earth was to lead to people to Christ. She was loved dearly,” said Balch’s family.

The last time her granddaughter saw her alive, KFOR reported, she brought her a recliner for Christmas.

Ina reportedly loved the chair, if for no other reason than she loved her family. She said thank you, again and again, for the gift, and called her family on the night she received it just to express her gratitude one final time.

That is the last memory her family has of her.

The next time a loved one came to see her, it was her son, who came to her home to see her Christmas lights, according to KFOR.

Instead, he found the back door open and his mother dead in her bed. According to police, she had been raped, beaten, and left tied upright with her own clothing.

Her hip was broken, which caused severe internal bleeding that ultimately led to her death.

Let that sink in. An elderly woman, in her own home, was subjected to unspeakable violence and left in a position no human being should ever have to witness, let alone her own son.

Police say DNA evidence led them to a suspect, 33-year-old Cordell Wilson.

Arrest made for the bestial rape and torture murder of an elderly woman inside her Oklahoma City, OK home last December. Police say DNA evidence shows Cordell Wilson savagely killed Ina Balch, 85, then returned to the same street to break into another home days later. pic.twitter.com/S8QHi3PFev — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) April 3, 2026

He was not hiding from anyone when his DNA was matched because he was already in jail after being accused of breaking into another home just days after Ina’s brutal murder.

That raises a question that should make every American furious: Why was this guy free in the first place?

I would bet the farm that Wilson had been in and out of jail for years. I would guess this guy had been released time and again because the courts had given him leniency he did not deserve.

That’s just a guess, but it’s because we all too often see empathy for evil, tolerance of violence, and leniency for the animals who live among us. We see the results of those failures all the time in places like New York.

But what about Oklahoma City and Ina Balch? What about her son, who will live the rest of his life with that image burned into his memory?

What about a society that now allows monsters to roam freely until they do something this depraved?

This is what criminal justice “reform” has given us.

This is the end result of a culture that is more concerned with the comfort of criminals than the safety of the innocent.

There was a time when the justice system made people understand that, by their own actions, they had forfeited the right to be part of a civilized society.

We have drifted far from the understanding that there must be consequences that match or exceed the evils of some actions, if for no other reason than it might act as a deterrent.

Do we need to rethink the return of three-strike laws that send felons to prison before their fourth strike kills someone? Would that prevent the brutal rape and murder of a beloved grandmother?

Harsh penalties for repeated, violent criminal behavior should be doled out for people who are telling us their nature.

Going easy on these nuisances is a public safety failure of the highest degree.

What happened to Ina Balch is not just a tragic mistake or an isolated oversight. It is a failure of the systems designed to protect her, and she probably spent her life paying taxes to fund those systems.

The broken criminal justice system is a sign that our society, broadly speaking, has lost its moral compass. Violent reprobates are getting free passes, and George Soros is not bankrolling the DA offices in every case.

We are witnessing a full breakdown in crime and punishment, and it all leads back to suicidal empathy for people who are incapable of experiencing empathy themselves.

Elderly women should be able to live and die in peace.

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