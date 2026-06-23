GRAPHIC: One of the Absolute Worst Rape Gang Incidents Involved Baseball Bat, Hot Brand, Red Ball, and Special 'Pump,' But Never Made It Into the Report

As horrific and evil as the details of the United Kingdom’s Rape Gang Inquiry Report are, there are other cases — just as demonic — that did not even make it into that document.

The report lists coercion, abuse, rape, trafficking, putting a cigarette out on a baby’s face, and an appalling degree of ineptitude by authorities to save the victims, but even after reading something so awful, it would not prepare a Western audience to learn about this particular case concerning a grooming gang from Oxford, England.

Spiked reported that we now have the transcripts from the sentencing in 2013 of a Pakistani rape gang in the city, consisting of 22 men who operated from 1998 to 2012. They trafficked and sexually abused over 300 children, mostly girls, in that time.

The remarks by Judge Peter Rook are as follows about the actions of one of those men:

“You, Mohammed Karrar, prepared her for gang anal rape by using a pump to expand her anal passage. You subjected her to a gang rape by five or six men (count 30). At one point she had four men inside her. A red ball was placed in her mouth to keep her quiet. Not only were you both involved in the commercial sexual exploitation of GH [the victim], you also used her for your own self-gratification.”

“You both raped her when she was under 13. When she was very young, although it is not clear whether she was under 13, you both raped her at the same time (oral and vaginal/anal). It happened on more than one occasion.

“On one occasion when GH was 12, after raping her, she threatened you with your lock knife. Your reaction was to pick up a baseball bat with a silver metal handle, strike her on the head with it, and then insert the baseball bat inside her vagina.”

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“You treated her as if she was your commodity. You branded her (with your initial near her anal passage) using a hot hair pin. If GH did not comply with your wishes, if you were not with other people, you would lose your temper with her. As part of the grooming, you would provide her with crack cocaine and you injected GH with heroin on numerous occasions.”

Defenders of Western civilization often talk about a vast cultural divide between themselves and migrant populations, but it’s hard to fathom just how wide that divide really is.

These are unimaginable horrors.

Innocent children were being used as sex slaves by these men.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report noted that while Prime Minister Keir Starmer was working as director of public prosecutions, he let 13,000 suspected rapists and pedophiles off with a warning.

“The authorities at every level — including the police, social services, health services, schools, licensing bodies, and politicians — knew the patterns, possessed the intelligence, and still failed to protect the country’s children,” the report said.

“The evidence establishes that a national scandal of repeated rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma enabled by institutional denial, political calculation, and fear of the accusation of racism took place over decades.”

Multiculturalism has been a failure.

It’s a failure on behalf of the West to understand Islam.

Muslims want to live like their prophet. Muhammad was a conqueror and a warlord. He took children as his wives and had sex slaves. He was a bloodthirsty pedophile, but for these men, he was a prophet.

They want to emulate his life and have found the British government has largely obliged their desires.

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