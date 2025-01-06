Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede contended at the end of last month that the island territory should be independent from Denmark.

Those comments come after President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he will pursue an acquisition of Greenland by the United States.

“The upcoming new election period must, together with the citizens, create these new steps, based on the foundations that have already been created,” Egede said, per Fox News.

“It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with, and who our trading partners will be,” he added.

But independence would not come with any sort of possible acquisition by the United States, according to the official.

“Greenland is ours,” Egede also said. “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

Egede was indeed responding to an assertion from Trump that the United States must acquire Greenland “for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World.”

“The United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote on Dec. 22 via Truth Social.

There are a number of reasons why that is the case.

Trump, who also floated purchasing Greenland during his first term, likely recognizes that China is making inroads with a variety of governments around the world for economic and geopolitical reasons.

One of the communist nation’s objectives is securing and maintaining supplies of rare earth minerals, and Greenland has significant reserves of those strategically important materials.

Trump may also be looking not only at the present, but also at the past, since other American commanders-in-chief have recognized Greenland as strategically important in times of global turmoil.

President Harry Truman once tried to negotiate an acquisition of Greenland, even proposing an outright purchase of the island for $100 million in gold, not to mention access to oil in Alaska, per a report from NPR written in 2019.

It is hard to see calls for independence from the head of government in Greenland as isolated from the most recent interest in the territory from the United States.

Perhaps he wants to avoid the island being auctioned away to the highest bidder.

In any case, we will see in the coming months and years whether Trump can strike a deal.

