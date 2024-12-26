Trump Delivers Ultimate Christmas Post, Mocks Trudeau, and Says 'Go to Hell' to 1 Group of People

President-elect Donald Trump was burning brighter than any yule log on Christmas. In fact, he went scorched earth on pretty much everyone — from the Chinese Communist Party to Justin Trudeau to Joe Biden.

Also, there was no “Merry Christmas” for the murderers and rapists given commutations by the outgoing U.S. president, with a simple message from Trump to them: “GO TO HELL!”

In fact, the whole thing took two posts on Truth Social, which is saying something.

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” he began.

This statement — the number of Americans lost during the building of the Panama Canal and the amount of leverage China has over it — has been fun red meat for our nation’s “fact checkers,” the kind that declared the “lie of the year” to be Trump’s statements about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, and not the massive cover-up regarding Joe Biden’s obviously failed mental faculties.

If you want pure facts, the United States recorded 5,855 deaths, although this could be a low estimate; roughly 25,000 died through several attempts to build it, although bureaucrats in the late 19th and early 20th centuries weren’t especially meticulous about keeping figures, so that, in the future, if there was ever something called “social media” that American presidents could post at will upon — this being before even the advent of feasible methods of broadcast media, much less ENIAC, much less Friendster or the iPhone — we would not have the exact number of canal-related deaths at hand.

As for Chinese control of the Panama Canal, two things are clear: First, Trump’s language regarding the canal is designed to signal “decades of U.S. commerce financing China’s growth and strategic footprint in the Americas is over,” according to Trump’s special envoy for Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Second, China has some economic and political footprint in the zone — and while one of the CCP’s official English-language mouthpieces, the Global Times, took great pains to try and deny any allegations “of China getting involved in the canal’s management,” it also took great pains to note just how much the Chinese people had done to ensure the Panamanians took control of the Canal Zone from the Americans who constructed and operated it.

Is this one of Trump’s greatest posts of all time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Nudge nudge, wink wink.

Then, more fun about expansionism: “Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote, continuing his rhetoric that, if Canada is braying about tariffs and lack of control over its borders, it could always just cede itself to us, and Trudeau could become the governor of our 51st state.

“Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”, Trump added. (Look, if China can expand in the South China Sea …)

And we’re onto page two!

“Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME,” he said. “They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing.”

Which is true: Biden’s people have reportedly floated the idea of preemptively pardoning virtually anyone with a D after their name, particularly folks like Russiagate hoaxer Rep. Adam Schiff of California (now Sen.-elect Adam Schiff of California, regrettably) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, he of gain of function research mendacity, along with possibly those who spearheaded the endless barrages of lawfare against Trump during his candidacy.

(Biden himself, I’m assuming, has floated the idea of chocolate chip ice cream for Christmas dinner, and hey, what’s Corn Pop up to? And what time is the new episode of “Golden Girls” on tonight? That Blanche … hoo boy. Back in Scranton — you know, we had a saying, she wouldn’t be a patch on our jeans. Where’s Jackie?)

It’s not like Biden hasn’t been busy giving clemency to folks, either: “Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!”

All right, let’s all put on our fact-checking voice here: Biden did not pardon, but instead commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 people on federal death row to life in prison. The only three he didn’t include in the clemency spree were three people who killed people in an act of politically, ethnically, and/or religiously motivated terror.

Apparently, federal murder sprees don’t really count as death penalty-bad if you just do them because you’re a garden-variety psychopath and not because you’re an anti-Semitic, Islamist or white supremacist psychopath, as the three individuals who were left off the commutation list were. They can still — and if, unrepentant, will — go to hell, all caps. Again, watch for the Boxing Day establishment media fact-checking outrage about the language, though. (The gift of arrant media hypocrisy writ large — brought to you again by your buddy, Santa Trump. Yes, Virginia, we will MAGA.)

Nevertheless, the reason for the season is hope. And while that hope is mostly because Christ, the Savior, was born, we have other reasons to celebrate, as Trump reminded us: “We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

“Dilbert” cartoonist and political pundit Scott Adams summed it up this way on X:

One of a kind https://t.co/eviRrCtabu — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 25, 2024

One of a kind indeed. Especially when you consider Trump followed up this epic scorching with this meme:

Merry Christmas to all. Yes, we proudly say it that way, as Trump would like to point out.

And, as for Beltway types: If you like the guy, you got a whole lot of extra marshmallows in your hot cup of covfefe this glad season. If you’re a proud member of the deep state, however, you probably couldn’t have more coal in your stocking if Joe Manchin had his way on mining and energy issues.

And, as for Justin Trudeau: Joyeux Noël, as les québécois would say! Hope you got the “Gov. Trudeau” stationery that Santa Trump sent you.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.