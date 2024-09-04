Greta Thunberg Arrested

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg was arrested by Danish Police in Copenhagen, Denmark, during a pro-Palestine protest, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

Thunberg and five others associated with Students Against The Occupation, were arrested during a 20-student protest that blocked the entrance to a building at the University of Copenhagen, demanding an “academic boycott” of Israel by the university, according to the Guardian. Thunberg has recently been an outspoken critic of Israel, calling the war a “genocide,” in a 2023 op-ed in the Guardian and saying she wanted to “crush Zionism” in a 2023 protest.

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages into the Gaza Strip. The war ignited protests that swarmed university campuses across the U.S., some of which turned violent, with some advocating for Israel’s dissolution as a state.

Danish Police told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “six people have been charged with breach of domestic peace and is [sic] released again.” It declined to officially reveal the identities of anyone arrested, including Thunberg.

Thunberg was arrested in July 2023 during a climate protest outside the oil port of Malmö, Sweden. Swedish authorities found her guilty of disobeying police and fined her $144 U.S. dollars.

Students Against The Occupation also organized a hunger strike in June, as well as an encampment at the university in May, according to the group’s Instagram.

