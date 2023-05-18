'Grow Up!': Megyn Kelly Blasts Harry and Meghan's 'Near Catastrophic' Paparazzi Chase

Megyn Kelly is calling foul in response to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s account of a “near catastrophic” high-speed Manhattan car chase.

The dissident royals claimed that they had been pursued by “highly aggressive paparazzi” in the chase on Tuesday night, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

A representative for the couple claimed that a group of 12 paparazzi tailed their SUV after they left the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan with Meghan’s mother.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

However, one witness account suggests a different story.

A taxi driver who transported the royal couple rejected the description of the “chase” as “catastrophic,” according to Sky News.

The cabbie admitted that the royals seemed “nervous,” while describing their account of a dangerous chase as “exaggerated.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were pursued in their car by paparazzi in New York. With the help of police, they were able to switch to a taxi. That cab driver told reporters the couple seemed “nervous” but that the danger involved has been “exaggerated”.https://t.co/wwwLrKn6ER pic.twitter.com/pW4tCOv30E — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 17, 2023

Kelly pointed out the inconsistencies of the Sussex’s story in a Wednesday segment of “The Megyn Kelly Show” — questioning how it’d even be possible for a two-hour car chase to occur in urban Manhattan.







“Were they going to the Hamptons? Was it an emergency car race to the Hamptons?”

“Because that’s the only place that takes two hours… on a Tuesday night.”

I lived in Manhattan for 17 yrs & it is not possible to have a 2hr “car chase” there. Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic & hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself. https://t.co/ABihLDNfBk — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2023

“Welcome to being a public figure! Grow up.”

“Welcome to being a public figure. Grow up!” .@MegynKelly unloads on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s paparazzi ploy. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/ORfuXmkoLi pic.twitter.com/sG0qo8bc9E — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 17, 2023

Even New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed skepticism that the Sussexes were chased by media hounds for two hours.

‘I would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high speed chase.’ New York Mayor Eric Adams reacts to Prince Harry’s spokesperson saying he and Meghan Markle were involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase.’ 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/BeYvxafoqd — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 17, 2023

The Sussexs have long complained of what they claim is excessive media scrutiny of the couple.

