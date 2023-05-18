Share
News

'Grow Up!': Megyn Kelly Blasts Harry and Meghan's 'Near Catastrophic' Paparazzi Chase

 By Richard Moorhead  May 17, 2023 at 5:10pm
Share

Megyn Kelly is calling foul in response to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s account of a “near catastrophic” high-speed Manhattan car chase.

The dissident royals claimed that they had been pursued by “highly aggressive paparazzi” in the chase on Tuesday night, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

A representative for the couple claimed that a group of 12 paparazzi tailed their SUV after they left the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan with Meghan’s mother.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

However, one witness account suggests a different story.

Trending:
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case Involving Trump, 17 House Democrats, and the Biden Administration

A taxi driver who transported the royal couple rejected the description of the “chase” as “catastrophic,” according to Sky News.

The cabbie admitted that the royals seemed “nervous,” while describing their account of a dangerous chase as “exaggerated.”

Do you think Harry and Meghan were over exaggerating?

Kelly pointed out the inconsistencies of the Sussex’s story in a Wednesday segment of “The Megyn Kelly Show” — questioning how it’d even be possible for a two-hour car chase to occur in urban Manhattan.



“Were they going to the Hamptons? Was it an emergency car race to the Hamptons?”

“Because that’s the only place that takes two hours… on a Tuesday night.”

Related:
Taxi Driver Speaks Out: Prince Harry, Meghan's 'Car Chase' Story Unraveling Before Our Eyes

“Welcome to being a public figure! Grow up.”

Even New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed skepticism that the Sussexes were chased by media hounds for two hours.

The Sussexs have long complained of what they claim is excessive media scrutiny of the couple.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




'Grow Up!': Megyn Kelly Blasts Harry and Meghan's 'Near Catastrophic' Paparazzi Chase
Report: Major Shakeup at Fox News Could Be Very Bad News for Laura Ingraham
GOP Faces Major Upset as Democrat Flips Seat in Largest Republican-Controlled City
All-Out Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Families at Disney After One Refuses to Move for Photo Op
Struggling Movie Rolls Out Dylan Mulvaney for Paid Partnership to Boost Sales
See more...

Conversation