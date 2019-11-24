Gun Control Group Adopts Laughable Strategy in Effort To 'Clean Up' the NRA

There seems to exist an unwritten rule or little-known tradition which dictates that gun control advocates must, multiple times each year, make headlines with a ludicrous policy solution or media stunt that reminds America just how ineffective and foolish they really are.

Whether it is a rule or a tradition, however, what’s certain is that “Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence,” a national “gun safety” group, has stepped up this month to ensure the annual quota for such policies and stunts is met, TheBlaze reported.

Going the way of melodramatic media stunt, Giffords — which was co-founded former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, who survived a 2011 shooting — unveiled its latest doozy of an anti-gun plan Monday.

And according to a news release from the group, that brilliant grand plan involves taking the fight to the National Rifle Association by, of all things, removing litter from a single public road in Virginia.

Gun control activists stick it to the @NRA … by cleaning up its front lawn https://t.co/CP1YekfWZy — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 20, 2019

That’s right.

With the mere mention of so-called gun “buyback” programs and downright confiscation by 2020 Democratic presidential candidates sparking national backlash, and with universal background checks, assault weapons bans and red flag laws coming up dead on arrival in Congress, there is only one logical solution: a bit of spring cleaning.

Of course, this isn’t simply an irrelevant spring cleaning effort.

It is, as most left-wing advocacy stunts are, a symbolic gesture aimed at taking down some supposed oppressor or evil right-wing company corrupting our pristine institutions.

And for those who would call that a disingenuous, deliberate misrepresentation of left-wing social justice activists — I wish I was straw-manning.

But that’s actually what Giffords is doing here.

In the organization’s own words, the decision to adopt Virginia Highway 665, which runs outside NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, is an attempt to juxtapose keeping a highway “clear of trash” with the NRA’s efforts to “confront internal messes from decades of trying to intimidate politicians into inaction on gun safety.”

NEW: We’ve adopted the road outside NRA Headquarters in Virginia. We’re picking up the trash in their front yard to send a message: Their days of playing dirty with our politics are over. Text TRASH to 90975 to help us clean up their mess. pic.twitter.com/yFx95MKARu — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) November 18, 2019

“While NRA leaders and lobbyists focused on keeping power at all costs and blocking progress, we were building a gun safety movement in their backyard,” Peter Ambler, executive director at Giffords, said in a statement.

“Virginians fed up with the constant worry of gun violence sent a new wave of leaders to the capitol to clean up the mess and pass legislation that will keep them safe,” he added.

“Looking ahead, there is still work to do to end the NRA’s corrupting influence on our political system and make progress to save lives. Any Virginian fed up are more than welcome to grab an orange vest and help Giffords clean up the NRA’s mess.”

This plan has to be an attempt to punk the American people.

It has to be a red herring.

There has to be a bigger, better grand plan being set in motion behind the surface.

Because this will legitimately have no bearing whatsoever on the left’s end goal of forcing the NRA out of business or implementing stricter gun control policies.

And it will do less still — if that’s even possible — with regard to solving America’s actual violent crime problem.

This is no more than a half-hearted attempt to get left-wing layabouts involved enough so that they feel like they achieved something and stuck it to “the man.”

It is virtue-signaling, plain and simple.

But it seems we were mistaken in expecting more out of the gun control left.

