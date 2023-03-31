Parler Share
News

Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Reveals Reason She Voted Against Plaintiff, Changed Her Mind Multiple Times

 By Randy DeSoto  March 31, 2023 at 2:48pm
Parler Share

One of the jurors who returned a unanimous verdict in Gwyneth Paltrow’s favor Thursday, in a case involving a 2016 ski slope accident, said she changed her mind multiple times during the trial.

A Utah jury decided that plaintiff Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, was 100 percent at fault for the crash with Paltrow that occurred at Deer Valley ski slope outside of Park City.

Paltrow had taken the stand and testified, “Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope and that is the truth.”

Trending:
Foreign News Ridicules Biden for What He Did After School Shooting: 'Embarrassing' for Free World

Juror No. 11, Samantha Imrie, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday, that “the whole thing was a little shocking to me,” but her background as a nurse helped her navigate the matter.

“I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman’s an actress and I took that into account, but I didn’t feel she had a reason to lie under oath,” the 31-year-old said. “She’s always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest.”

As for Sanderson, a retired optometrist, Imrie believed, “He was telling his truth and I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors, but I do think he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn’t his truth.”

Do you agree with the juror’s reasoning?

Imrie found the testimony of Paltrow’s expert witness Dr. Irving Scher convincing, and it helped her reach her decision in favor of Paltrow.

“He’s a snow sports expert in many different ways. I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the [ski binding] settings and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion,” Imrie said.

Imrie also referenced pictures presented at trial showing Sanderson traveling the world after the crash despite claiming he sustained “serious brain injuries” didn’t help his case.

Related:
Stranger Than Fiction: The Truth About the German Shepherd Worth $400 Million

“I wouldn’t have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that had been painted,” the nurse said.

As a side note, Imrie told GMA, “I think I wrote down, ‘Wow, I need to make some more money so I can go travel this way.’”

She wanted to make clear that the jury did not find in favor of Paltrow because she’s a Hollywood actress.

“It’s important that the public doesn’t just think that this was a win because Gwyneth’s a celebrity. I mean, this is based on the evidence. This is based on the law,” Imrie said.

She explained that she took the same ethos of viewing everyone equally that applies in her medical career.

“I do work in medicine and you have to look at everyone the same. So I think that that should apply in the courtroom, as well,” Imrie said.

Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000, and the actress countersued for $1 and attorneys fees.

The jury awarded Paltrow the $1, plus the attorneys fees she sought, which GMA noted could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Paltrow said in a statement after Thursday’s verdict, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge [Kent] Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Reveals Reason She Voted Against Plaintiff, Changed Her Mind Multiple Times
Kari Lake Drops Election Challenge Bombshell Update, Claims Maricopa County Is Withholding Evidence
McCarthy Delivers Absolute Zinger After Biden Refuses to Meet with Him - Reveals What He'd Bring to the WH
Watch: AOC Throws a Tantrum After She's Informed of Ethics Complaint Filed Against Her
Four Words Turn Hillary Clinton's Gun Control Rant on Its Head and Make Her Look Like a Fool
See more...

Conversation