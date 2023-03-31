Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Reveals Reason She Voted Against Plaintiff, Changed Her Mind Multiple Times

One of the jurors who returned a unanimous verdict in Gwyneth Paltrow’s favor Thursday, in a case involving a 2016 ski slope accident, said she changed her mind multiple times during the trial.

A Utah jury decided that plaintiff Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, was 100 percent at fault for the crash with Paltrow that occurred at Deer Valley ski slope outside of Park City.

Paltrow had taken the stand and testified, “Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope and that is the truth.”

Actor and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow testified before a Utah courtroom in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleges she crashed into him in a ski accident in 2016. ‘Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope,’ she told the court https://t.co/ViVY6Oq7Lc pic.twitter.com/QEkLBL7MH0 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 25, 2023

Juror No. 11, Samantha Imrie, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday, that “the whole thing was a little shocking to me,” but her background as a nurse helped her navigate the matter.

“I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman’s an actress and I took that into account, but I didn’t feel she had a reason to lie under oath,” the 31-year-old said. “She’s always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest.”

As for Sanderson, a retired optometrist, Imrie believed, “He was telling his truth and I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors, but I do think he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn’t his truth.”

Imrie found the testimony of Paltrow’s expert witness Dr. Irving Scher convincing, and it helped her reach her decision in favor of Paltrow.

“He’s a snow sports expert in many different ways. I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the [ski binding] settings and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion,” Imrie said.

An animation video played in court Tuesday shows @GwynethPaltrow’s version of the ski crash that she claimed was #TerrySanderson’s fault. Dr. Irving Scher walked the jury through the animation that shows Sanderson crashing into her from behind before they fell to the ground. pic.twitter.com/COfdjkCxbb — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 28, 2023

Imrie also referenced pictures presented at trial showing Sanderson traveling the world after the crash despite claiming he sustained “serious brain injuries” didn’t help his case.

“I wouldn’t have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that had been painted,” the nurse said.

As a side note, Imrie told GMA, “I think I wrote down, ‘Wow, I need to make some more money so I can go travel this way.’”

She wanted to make clear that the jury did not find in favor of Paltrow because she’s a Hollywood actress.

“It’s important that the public doesn’t just think that this was a win because Gwyneth’s a celebrity. I mean, this is based on the evidence. This is based on the law,” Imrie said.

She explained that she took the same ethos of viewing everyone equally that applies in her medical career.

“I do work in medicine and you have to look at everyone the same. So I think that that should apply in the courtroom, as well,” Imrie said.

Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000, and the actress countersued for $1 and attorneys fees.

The jury awarded Paltrow the $1, plus the attorneys fees she sought, which GMA noted could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.” Actress @GwynethPaltrow reacts to a jury finding her NOT at fault for a 2016 ski collision. Terry Sanderson was suing for $300,000 but instead now owes $1 in damages she sought. #PaltrowTrial #GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/WgkdvihQRN — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) March 31, 2023

Paltrow said in a statement after Thursday’s verdict, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge [Kent] Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

