Gynecologist Insists Dylan Mulvaney Is a Woman - And It Spectacularly Blows Up in Her Face

A gynecologist is being blasted on Twitter for her comments on the social media site regarding a controversial transgender influencer.

On Sunday, a gynecologist named Michele Quinn took to Twitter to respond to a now-deleted tweet from a physician, which showed pictures of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney and asked if he was a woman.

Dr. Quinn’s response to her fellow medical professional was rather snarky, saying, “Gynecologist here. The answer is yes. And you’re a bigot. Not a good look for a physician.”

Gynecologist here. The answer is yes. And you’re a bigot. Not a good look for a physician https://t.co/YV74OBgDn8 — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 4, 2023

Unfortunately for Quinn, other Twitter users were quick to respond to her ridiculous claim that Mulvaney is a woman, saying that it is rather concerning for a doctor, especially a gynecologist, to say that someone who is obviously a man is a woman.

A gynaecologist who doesn’t know what a woman is. Pronouns in bio, naturally. https://t.co/UcPEgeieXw — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 5, 2023

If you have a medical license it should be stripped. — Lady Dee (@SubnormalChick) June 5, 2023

Quinn then had a complete meltdown, and disabled further responses to her tweet in order to not let “the bigotry run rampant in this thread.”

Turning off the replies because I’m going to bed and I don’t want to let the bigotry run rampant on this thread. Some of y’all are truly hateful — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

Nevertheless, people found creative ways to get around this act, some sending her direct Twitter messages, and others leaving bad reviews about her medical practice.

Brian bringing the word salad. Thanks for your contribution buddy bless your heart pic.twitter.com/yqVP12u5xu — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

Oh yeah. All these dudes leaving Google reviews for me today are super credible pic.twitter.com/py2EiwGZzt — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

My absolute favorite. Most of the people review bombing me are men. Men who think trans women can’t be women. Are leaving reviews for a gynecologist as if they have seen me as a patient. Strong work you all. Really clever pic.twitter.com/L4J6xw6255 — Michele Quinn, MD, FACOG (@drquinngyn) June 5, 2023

On the one hand, seeing this doctor get absolutely humiliated due to her ridiculous comments is hilarious, but it also speaks to something rather disturbing about our health system.

It seems now that transgenderism is an accepted norm among American medical professionals, despite the fact that it is obviously untrue and very harmful to the people who go down that path.

Doctors take oaths to do no harm when they begin their medical practice. By indulging in these delusions and allowing people to follow this dangerous lifestyle, these doctors are doing immense harm, both mentally and physically, to their patients.

Do you think America is on the wrong track? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It’s also worth mentioning that Quinn proudly says in her Twitter bio that she is an “abortion provider,” meaning that she not only does irreversible harm to confused people but also uses her medical practice to kill children.

The people on Twitter are absolutely right to call Quinn out. If we lived in a saner world, her medical practice would be severely scrutinized. But because transgenderism is accepted by the establishment, she will continue to promote this obvious evil.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.