Haitian Church Members Attacked by Gang While Providing Shelter to Needy Neighbors

A church in Haiti offering shelter to displaced people was attacked at the end of August by gang members.

CBN News reported that at least 47 people were injured in the attack outside the capital city of Port-au-Prince, with the assault starting around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 and lasting through the night.

Kenscoff Mayor Jean Massillon blamed the Viv Ansanm gang for the attack, noting that the casualties reported are likely not accurate.

“It is still impossible to establish a definitive death toll due to access difficulties and communication problems,” he said, per the Associated Press.

The Haitian government issued a press release about the incident, saying that “this time of mourning is also a challenge.”

Grieving families gathered in Kenscoff, Haiti, for emotional funerals honoring relatives killed in a devastating gang massacre. 🚨🇭🇹 The solemn services on Sunday, August 30, came exactly one week after an attack that reportedly left at least 47 people dead and forced thousands… pic.twitter.com/AM4Csdz38W — SG News (@SGNews123) August 31, 2026

“And to this challenge, the government responds with the force of law and the legitimate exercise of state force,” the release added.

“All security forces have been placed on maximum alert. Reinforcements are being deployed. The orders are clear: protect, secure, intervene. Government authority will be restored — firmly and without delay — throughout the entire territory of Kenscoff.”

The government of Haiti has struggled to claw back control of the nation since 2021, when the assassination of President Jovenel Moise left a prolonged power vacuum.

At least 47 people were killed and over 50 kidnapped after armed men raided the community of Kenscoff, Haiti, late Sunday. pic.twitter.com/09cNIPjG22 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2026

Warring gangs have controlled up to 90 percent of Port-au-Prince, with hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes.

Haitian Bishop Joseph Gontrand Décoste said that gangs are increasingly targeting Christians because they are now the only group willing to stand against wrongdoing.

“We are the last remaining bulkhead — moral, ethical, spiritual, and prophetic,” he said.

“That is why they want to eliminate us.”

CBN News reported that 40 Roman Catholic parishes have been forced to shutter in Port-au-Prince.

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