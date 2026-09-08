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Gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier patrolling the streets with G-9 federation gang members in the Delmas 3 area on Feb. 22, 2024, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier patrolling the streets with G-9 federation gang members in the Delmas 3 area on Feb. 22, 2024, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Giles Clarke / Getty Images)

Haitian Church Members Attacked by Gang While Providing Shelter to Needy Neighbors

 By Michael Austin  September 8, 2026 at 3:30am
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A church in Haiti offering shelter to displaced people was attacked at the end of August by gang members.

CBN News reported that at least 47 people were injured in the attack outside the capital city of Port-au-Prince, with the assault starting around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 and lasting through the night.

Kenscoff Mayor Jean Massillon blamed the Viv Ansanm gang for the attack, noting that the casualties reported are likely not accurate.

“It is still impossible to establish a definitive death toll due to access difficulties and communication problems,” he said, per the Associated Press.

The Haitian government issued a press release about the incident, saying that “this time of mourning is also a challenge.”

“And to this challenge, the government responds with the force of law and the legitimate exercise of state force,” the release added.

“All security forces have been placed on maximum alert. Reinforcements are being deployed. The orders are clear: protect, secure, intervene. Government authority will be restored — firmly and without delay — throughout the entire territory of Kenscoff.”

The government of Haiti has struggled to claw back control of the nation since 2021, when the assassination of President Jovenel Moise left a prolonged power vacuum.

Related:
Pastor Charged in India for Supposed Illegal Conversion of Hindus

Warring gangs have controlled up to 90 percent of Port-au-Prince, with hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes.

Haitian Bishop Joseph Gontrand Décoste said that gangs are increasingly targeting Christians because they are now the only group willing to stand against wrongdoing.

“We are the last remaining bulkhead — moral, ethical, spiritual, and prophetic,” he said.

“That is why they want to eliminate us.”

CBN News reported that 40 Roman Catholic parishes have been forced to shutter in Port-au-Prince.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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