Harris Campaign Reprimands Reporters at Tim Walz Event, Tells Them to 'Not Disrupt the Program'

It’s almost impressive how brazen the Democrats are being with their blatant attempt to pull a fast one this coming presidential election.

Almost.

In reality, it’s actually rather contemptible — and this latest incident stemming from the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris should really drive that point home.

To wit: Anyone with a political memory older than five years knows full well that presidential candidate Kamala Harris was one of the worst, most dunked-on presidential candidates in recent memory.

Those 2019 presidential primary performances from Harris were the stuff of legend — but not in a good way for her.

So, then, how in the world is Harris doing so much better this time around? You know, apart from completely circumventing a fair 2024 primary.

Did four years as (at best, wholly incompetent, and at worst, deceitfully sinister) vice president really sharpen her political instincts that much? Of course they didn’t.

No, much of this buzz about Harris is wholly manufactured, and a big part of that has to do with how much she has been otherwise kept in cellophane when it comes to the media.

Democrat handlers and their shady cabal of leadership do this because every time Harris opens her mouth for one of her trademark word salads, people are reminded just a little bit more of 2019 primary Kamala … and that’s not good for her, her handlers, or Obama her leaders.

Concerns about Harris’s less-than-stellar reputation being questioned have apparently trickled down to her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, if the latest incident is anything to go by.

On Wednesday, Walz’s team traveled to Lancaster County in Pennsylvania for a campaign event, according to Fox News.

According to one local reporter, certain reporters were given very clear instructions on what not to do around Walz.

“Gov. Tim Walz speaking to people calling into Lancaster County Democratic Committee field office,” WPMT-TV reporter Alyssa Kratz posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “His daughter Hope is with him.”

“Spoke to supporters here for about 6 or 7 minutes,” Kratz continued. “Walz is not taking questions from the media while here.

“We were also not allowed to put microphones up by Gov. Walz while he was speaking.”

According to Kratz, one intrepid reporter was basically told to sit down and be quiet.

“One reporter tried shouting a question and we were told to ‘not disrupt the program,'” she added.

“We asked as a group (the press) multiple times if Gov. Walz could speak by the podium and we could put our microphones on the podium and we were denied,” Kratz further explained to Fox News.

Look, if this was one isolated incident amid a campaign full of tough questions in tough environments ( à la the campaign of the man Harris will be facing come November, former President Donald Trump), this one incident would probably be much ado about nothing.

Perhaps Walz was having a day and just didn’t feel like answering questions. Or maybe the family just didn’t want the daughter around as her father was hounded with questions.

But this Pennsylvania incident isn’t an isolated incident. It’s a clear and concise pattern.

Harris and her campaign will only speak to the media in the friendliest and most highly controlled of environs (and even then, only provide 16 minutes and 30 seconds worth of responses), because the alternative would be anathema to her chances at pulling off this presidential win.

It’s despicable, but it might very well be effective, if some Kamala-friendly polling is to be believed. (Real Clear Politics has her up 1.8 points.)

At this point, it’s so nakedly obvious that Democrats are trying to drag a Kamala Harris-sized piece of Tupperware across the finish line.

If Republicans show any semblance of complacency come November, the Democrats — by both hook and crook — might actually pull this off.

And that wouldn’t be good for anyone.

