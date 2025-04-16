Authorities have released a detailed investigation report revealing the final internet searches of Betsy Arakawa, wife of acclaimed actor Gene Hackman, before her death.

As The Associated Press reported, the couple was found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Feb. 26.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office made the report public on Tuesday, shedding light on Arakawa’s online activity, according to the AP. It shows her searching for answers as she experienced troubling health symptoms.

From Feb. 8 to the morning of Feb. 12, Arakawa researched symptoms like dizziness and nosebleeds, commonly associated with COVID-19 or the flu. Her searches suggest she was possibly trying to understand her worsening physical condition.

An email to her masseuse on Feb. 11 revealed that Hackman had woken up with flu-like symptoms, though a COVID test was negative. Arakawa canceled her appointment, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to TMZ.

That same day, Arakawa purchased several Boost Oxygen canisters, possibly indicating breathing difficulties.

(The investigation, including autopsies, found Arakawa and Hackman died a week apart. Arakawa, 65, died around Feb. 12 of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne illness. Hackman, 95, died around Feb. 18 of heart disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a contributing factor.)

Her final search, on the morning of Feb. 12, was for a concierge medical service in Santa Fe.

She made a brief call to the service, lasting less than two minutes, and missed a follow-up call later that day, according to the AP.

The couple’s Santa Fe property had a severe rodent problem.

An environmental assessment found signs of rodents across multiple outbuildings, likely contributing to Arakawa’s infection.

Rodent droppings, nests, and a dead rodent were found in three garages, two guest houses, and three sheds on the estate. Two vehicles on the property also showed rodent activity, according to the New York Post.

Hantavirus spreads through contact with rodent droppings, urine, or saliva. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 35 percent of hantavirus cases end in death.

The investigation found no evidence of forced entry or foul play. Redacted police body camera footage showed officers navigating the home during the initial response, the AP reported.

One of the couple’s three dogs was found dead, likely due to dehydration or starvation.

This tragic report unveils the final days of a couple who lived privately, far from Hollywood’s spotlight.

They were last seen in public in March of 2024.

Reclusive Gene Hackman, 94, and wife Betsy Arakawa, 62, spotted in first public outing together in decades https://t.co/BQeQX2eo2c pic.twitter.com/c3lhKD5glB — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2024

Their deaths, marked by isolation and an unseen danger, leave a somber legacy.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities still finalizing details, including the necropsy of the deceased dog.

