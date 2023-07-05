A bizarre scenario at the White House spurred an evacuation of the premises on Sunday.

Secret Service personnel evacuated the executive residence after discovering an “unknown item on the White House complex,” according to an agency representative, Fox News reported.

The streets around the facility were closed to the public in the midst of the sensitive situation.

US Secret Service have just shut down access to the Ellipse, Lafayette Park, 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue due to an unknown security incident. pic.twitter.com/bbrt6Ym609 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 2, 2023

The representative indicated that the situation required the presence of a hazmat team.

“As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the D.C. Fire Departments Hazmat team responded.”

Two officials familiar with the investigation later confirmed that the unknown item was cocaine, according to The Washington Post.

Following Hazmat Shut down near the White House, Fire department allegedly reports over scanners that the suspicious substance tested positive for Cocaine Hydrochloride. Scene has been declared cleared. https://t.co/lpjpuHvuUZ pic.twitter.com/DtnCFngesS — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 3, 2023

Emergency responders indicated that they had tested a sample of the substance, and the result was a “yellow bar stating cocaine hydrochloride.”

BREAKING – CONFIRMED: A substance found in the @WhiteHouse library has tested positive for cocaine. Your reaction The “unknown item” prompted a brief evacuation of the White House Sunday night and attracted a Hazmat team from Washington, DC, Fire and EMS to the executive… pic.twitter.com/mrR9DPFWTU — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 4, 2023

President Joe Biden was not at the White House over the weekend, having departed the residence for the presidential retreat at Camp David, according to The Hill.

Hunter Biden accompanied his father on the trip, according to Fox News.

There’s no indication the substance was linked to the younger Biden, who has written memoirs about his own serious drug addiction.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that the agency is actively investigating to determine how the controlled substance entered the White House grounds, the Hill reported.

The controlled substance was found a “holding area” of the West Wing that is accessible to staff, as well as guests, according to the New York Post.

