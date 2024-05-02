One of the most iconic professional wrestlers in history may have had a heavenly encounter a few years ago.

Hulk Hogan disclosed an experience he had involving “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, a onetime competitor whom he disliked during his own lengthy career.

The wrestling icon was speaking on a Wednesday episode of “The 700 Club.”

Hogan acknowledged that he and Piper “couldn’t stand each other” during their wrestling days. In later years, however, Piper started asking Hogan about his faith. He balked at “surrendering” his life to Christ, but he “was trying to get his life straight, so, I mean, we would text every single day,” the star explained.

Hogan said he received an unusual voice text message from Piper — two days after his 2015 death at age 61.

Piper made a profession of belief in the text message — something Hogan wouldn’t have expected from him.

The message started with Piper singing a line from the old-time gospel song, “I Saw the Light.”

Then the cheerful voice declared, “I’m walking with Jesus today, my brother. Walking with Jesus, loving you and praying for you.”

Hulk Hogan has claimed that he received a voice message from Roddy Piper two days after he died. “It was a voice message… this text message came in two days after he died and it goes ‘I’m just loving you, my brother. Just walkin’ with Jesus. Walkin’ with Jesus and loving you,… pic.twitter.com/cG8KJgOSsY — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) May 1, 2024

Hogan even broke down in tears when asked if Piper would have wanted him to hear the message of faith.

Hogan has told this story before — and has even shared the voicemail itself.

The retired wrestler mentioned the incident in a 2023 interview on A&E’s WWE’s Most Wanted.

Rowdy Roddy Piper Walking with Jesus, Hulk Hogan voicemail pic.twitter.com/LzUk2O8Piq — Amelia Stewart 🇺🇲*** (@Ameliaa_Stewart) December 23, 2023

The star acknowledged that there could be a simple, logical explanation for the message, pointing out that sometimes a glitch in the cellphone system causes a transmission to be received long after it’s sent. Still, it shook him up, he said.

“That really spooked me out,” Hogan said of the seemingly paranormal voicemail.

“Close Encounters … It is crazy to get a voice message from someone after they’ve passed away.”

“Especially for them to say, ‘I’m loving you and walking with Jesus, my brother.'”

Fans have pointed to the released voice message as a counter to claims that Hogan is lying about the seemingly supernatural incident.

I understand that Hulk Hogan has said some inappropriate and outlandish things in his time, but he’s definitely owed an apology for being accused of lying about the Roddy Piper voice-mail. I do believe he’s genuinely trying to change for the better. #HulkHogan — Hollywood Joe (@HWoodWorldSport) May 1, 2024

Hogan and Piper faced one another in different venues no fewer than 21 times in bouts spread across three different decades, according to Cage Match.

